[WT논평] Xi Jinping changed the political order of China (1)

Since taking power in 2012, Xi Jinping has fundamentally changed the political order of China.



Crushing opponents under the guise of “anti-corruption” campaigns, terrorizing the people of Xinjiang and Hong Kong, declaring himself president-for-life, and presiding over the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan in late 2019, Mr. Xi’s rule has been controversial.



Not since Mao Zedong ruled China has a Chinese Communist Party leader held so much power in his hands. But responsibility is a double-edged sword.



When times are good, a leader like Mr. Xi can take all the credit. When things go wrong, though, exclusive blame is laid upon that same leader.



And in a country like China, where leaders are historically removed by force (until recently), Mr. Xi must know that the daggers are being sharpened by those all around him.



This is especially true of China’s former president, the 95-year-old Jiang Zemin, who continues to exert great influence on China’s political system many years after he left the presidency.



Having watched Mr. Xi rise and break nearly every political norm that Mr. Xi’s predecessors had established in the wake of Mao’s debilitating cult of personality, Mr. Jiang has chafed under Mr. Xi’s rule.



Unable to find cause to remove Mr. Xi, the recent unpopular and highly damaging “zero COVID-19” protocols that Mr. Xi has imposed upon Shanghai have likely given the “doddering” (in the words of Ottawa-based researcher Charles Burton) Mr. Jiang and his “Shanghai Gang” all the excuse they need to mount a challenge to Mr. Xi’s increasingly autocratic rule.

시진핑이 중국 정치질서를 변화시켰다 (1) 브랜든 J 웨이처트(지정학 분석가) 시진핑은 2012년 권력을 잡은 이후 중국의 정치질서를 근본적으로 변화시켰다. ‘반부패’ 운동을 구실로 삼은 반대진영 탄압, 신장과 홍콩 주민에 대한 공포정치, 사실상 종신에 가까운 주석직 3연임 선포, 2019년 말 우한에서 발생한 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증(코로나19) 관리 부실 등 시진핑의 통치는 논란이 많았다. 마오쩌둥이 중국을 통치한 이후 중국공산당 지도자가 그처럼 많은 권력을 손에 쥔 적이 없었다. 그러나 책임은 양날의 칼이다. 평화로운 시기에는 시진핑 같은 지도자가 모든 공적을 독차지할 수 있다. 그러나 일이 잘못될 때는 동일한 지도자가 잘못의 책임을 혼자 뒤집어쓴다. 그리고 최근까지도 역대 지도자들이 강제로 제거된 중국 같은 나라에서 시진핑은 자기 주변의 모든 사람들이 단검을 갈고 있다는 것을 알아둘 필요가 있다. 이것은 95세인 장쩌민 전 국가주석의 경우에 특히 사실이다. 장쩌민은 주석직을 떠난 뒤에도 여러 해 동안 중국의 정치체제에 커다란 영향력을 계속 행사한 바 있다. 시진핑이 득세한 뒤 국가보다 지도자를 부각시키는 마오쩌둥식 개인숭배 여파 속에서 전임자들이 확립한 거의 모든 정치규범을 파괴하는 것을 지켜본 장쩌민은 시진핑 통치 하에서 심기가 좋지 않다. 시진핑을 제거할 명분을 찾을 수 없었던 차에, 최근 시진핑이 상하이에서 주민들의 냉담한 반응에도 밀어붙임으로써 시민생활을 크게 해치고 있는 ‘제로(0) 코로나19’ 방역계획이 (오타와를 기반으로 활동하는 연구자 찰스 버튼의 말을 빌리자면) “늙어서 거동이 부자유스러운” 장쩌민과 그의 ‘상하이방’이 갈수록 독재를 강화하는 시진핑 통치에 도전하는 데 필요한 모든 구실을 제공했을 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △preside over∼ : ∼을 관장하다 △controversial : 논란이 많은 △take credit : 공을 차지하다 △dagger : 단검 △norm : 규범 △debilitating : 쇠약하게 하는

