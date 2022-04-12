[WT논평] China and Russia can’t be trusted

Beijing’s broken promise to coexist with democracy in Hong Kong and Moscow’s violation of security assurances bare indisputable evidence that China and Russia can’t be trusted.



Russia and China possess hypersonic missiles and antisatellite and cyber weapons that we don’t have. Those could take out the Golden Gate Bridge, disable the navigation systems of the U.S. fleet and wreak havoc on U.S. infrastructure.



The United States simply can’t champion democracy and free markets while pandering to Organized Labor’s protectionism. We must rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership to provide Asian nations with the opportunity to build an economic community and prosperity less dependent on China.



We need to ask how our military became so ill-prepared for a conflict in the Pacific and why it can’t fight a two-front war. Radical reform, not more money will supply the answers.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken sold the president the idea that we could negotiate with Mr. Putin even after the Afghanistan debacle because at the department he heads, diplomacy is the answer to everything.



Appeasing Russia caused Ukraine to have neither adequate weapons to defend itself nor some U.S. and British combat troops present with the clear understanding we would sink Russia’s fleet if Russia’s army engaged with those troops.



We simply can’t permit Russia or China to freeze American conventional military aid and forces by threatening nuclear weapons.



We need to address the world as we find it, not as we think it should be.

중국과 러시아는 신뢰할 수 없다 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 홍콩에서 민주주의와 공존하겠다는 베이징의 약속 파기, 그리고 모스크바의 각종 안전보장 약속 위반은 ‘중국과 러시아는 신뢰할 수 없는 국가’라는 반박의 여지가 없는 증거를 드러낸다. 러시아와 중국은 우리가 보유하지 않은 극초음속미사일과 위성요격 및 사이버 무기를 보유하고 있다. 그런 무기는 금문교를 제거하고 미국 함대의 운항 유도체계에 장애를 일으키며 미국 인프라를 무차별로 파괴할 수 있다. 미국은 단순하게 노동조합의 보호주의에 영합하면서 민주주의와 자유시장을 보호할 수 없다. 우리는 아시아 국가들이 중국에 덜 의존하면서 경제공동체를 구축하고 번영을 이룰 수 있는 기회를 제공하기 위해 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)에 다시 가입해야 한다. 우리는 태평양의 분쟁에 대한 우리 군대의 준비태세가 왜 그토록 빈약해졌는지, 왜 우리 군대가 2개 전선에서 전투를 할 수 없는지 물어볼 필요가 있다. 추가 자금이 아닌 근본적인 개혁이 해답을 제공할 것이다. 토니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 아프가니스탄에서 대대적인 실패를 맛본 뒤에도 우리가 푸틴과 협상할 수 있다는 발상을 대통령에게 납득시켰다. 왜냐하면 그가 수장으로 있는 미 국무부에서는 외교가 모든 것에 대한 해답이기 때문이다. 러시아에 대한 유화정책으로 인해 우크라이나는 자체 방어에 충분한 무기를 확보하지 못했고, 만약 러시아 군대가 미국 및 영국의 군대와 교전할 경우 우리가 러시아 함대를 침몰시킬 것이라는 명백한 인식 아래 양국의 일부 전투부대를 우크라이나에 주둔시키지도 못했다. 우리는 중국 혹은 러시아가 핵무기 위협으로 미국의 재래식 군사원조 및 병력지원을 동결시키도록 그냥 허용만 할 수는 없다. 우리는 그래야 마땅하다고 생각하는 세계가 아니라 있는 그대로의 세계에 대처할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

