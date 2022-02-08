[WT논평] The Lancet has had a breakup with Peter Daszak (2)

The degree to which the Daszak-inspired letter in a beloved British journal infected the Washington debate can’t be overstated. Its mocking of “conspiracy theories” gave pro-China, Trump-hating liberals the weapon they needed to savage not only the president but also his allies, particularly Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican. Both men suspected the virus derived from a manmade lab leak, not from nature, not from a wild animal.



But gradually, with the help of conservative journalism and inquisitive Republicans, the Wuhan lab theory escaped from the fringe.



The February 2020 letter did another China chore. The signers heaped praise on the regime’s antivirus operation, creating a smokescreen that deflected attention away from Chinese Communist Party deception.



China repeatedly lied. Its global propaganda organs said this new coronavirus wasn’t human-contagious. Without conscience, as thousands were dying (later millions), China blamed the virus escape on the U.S. military or various spots in Europe.



And there was Chinese suppression. Whistleblowers disappeared. China refused entry to a truly independent full-access inspection team. When Australia called for such a probe, the communist party threatened to destroy it economically.



Mr. Daszak, the letter impresario, had a vested interest in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. For years, his New York City-headquartered EcoHealth Alliance funneled millions of dollars in grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health to the lab. This financial/professional collaboration is the conflict of interest The Lancet’s Horton condemned.



America was financing risky coronavirus experiments for a communist party that attacks us in various ways.

랜싯이 피터 다작과 결별했다 (2) 로원 스카보러(칼럼니스트) 다작으로부터 영감을 얻어 사랑받는 영국의 학술지에 실린 이 편지가 워싱턴의 논쟁을 오염시킨 정도는 참으로 심각하다. 이 편지의 ‘음모이론’이란 조롱은, 친중국 성향이며 트럼프를 미워하는 진보세력에게 트럼프 대통령뿐 아니라 그의 동맹세력, 특히 아칸소의 공화당 상원의원인 톰 코튼을 비난하는 데 필요한 무기를 제공했다. 두 사람은 코로나바이러스가 자연의 야생동물에서 비롯된 것이 아니라 인위적인 연구실 누출에 기인하는 것으로 의심했다. 그러나 보수계 언론과 탐구심 많은 공화당원들의 지원 아래 우한 연구실 이론이 점차 비주류 이론에서 벗어났다. 2020년 2월의 서한은 중국에 또 다른 기여를 했다. 편지에 서명한 사람들은 중공 정권의 바이러스 퇴치 활동을 극구 찬양하여 중국 공산당의 속임수에 대한 관심을 딴 데로 돌리는 연막을 만들었다. 중국은 반복적으로 거짓말을 했다. 중국의 세계적인 선전기관들은 이 새 코로나바이러스가 인간에게 전염되지 않는다고 말했다. 수천명(나중에는 수백만명)이 죽는 상황에서 비양심적인 중국은 이 바이러스가 미국의 군대 혹은 유럽의 다양한 장소에서 탈출했다고 책임을 전가했다. 그리고 중국의 탄압이 있었다. 내부고발자들이 종적을 감추었다. 중국은 진정으로 독립적이며 완전한 접근 권한을 가진 사찰단의 입국을 거부했다. 호주가 그러한 조사를 촉구했을 때 중국 공산당은 경제적으로 호주를 파괴하겠다고 협박했다. 서한의 기획자인 다작은 우한 바이러스 연구소에 기득권을 가지고 있었다. 뉴욕시에 본부를 둔 그의 환경보건 동맹은 미국 국립보건원의 보조금 수백만달러를 우한 연구소에 여러 해 동안 지원했다. 이러한 재정적·전문적 협력은, 랜싯의 호턴이 비판한 이해관계의 충돌이다. 다양한 방법으로 우리를 공격하는 중국 공산당을 위해서 미국은 위험한 코로나바이러스 실험에 재정지원을 하고 있었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]