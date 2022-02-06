[WT논평] The Lancet has had a breakup with Peter Daszak (1)

The Lancet has had a breakup with Peter Daszak, the scientist whose public letter hosted by the British medical journal protected China’s Wuhan laboratory at a pivotal time as the coronavirus began contaminating the world.



February 2020 was a confusing month. We didn’t know much about China’s latest homegrown germ as it went country to country, person to person, and people started pointing fingers at blame.



At that moment, The Lancet published an open scientific letter immediately celebrated by Beijing’s Washington apologists.



Organized by British zoologist Mr. Daszak and signed by 26 other scientists, the letter categorically ruled out the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the birthplace of the new coronavirus, or SARS-Cov-2.



Two years later, in a remarkable switcheroo, the Lancet came close to outright repudiating the letter and Mr. Daszak. And the repudiator was Lancet’s top editor, Richard Horton.



Mr. Horton wrote in a Dec. 11 Lancet column, “They argued that the overwhelming majority of scientific opinion supported the view that SARS-Cov-2 ‘originated in wildlife.’ And they signed off their letter, ‘We declare no competing interests.’ But what fast became clear is that one author of that Lancet letter did indeed have an interest to declare, and an incendiary one at that - a direct link to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including experiments on viral spillover events and recombinant bat coronaviruses.” The unnamed “author” is clearly Peter Daszak.



Mr. Horton testified before a parliamentary committee. “there were indeed competing interests that were significant, particularly in relation to Peter Daszak.”

랜싯이 피터 다작과 결별했다 (1) 로원 스카보러(칼럼니스트) 코로나바이러스가 세계를 오염시키기 시작한 중요한 시기에 중국의 우한 연구소를 보호한 공개 서한을 기획한 과학자 피터 다작과 랜싯이 결별했다. 영국의 의학전문지 랜싯은 앞서 해당 서한의 발표를 주관했었다. 2020년 2월은 혼란스러운 한 달이었다. 중국의 최신 국내 배양 세균이 나라에서 나라로, 사람에서 사람으로 퍼져나갈 때 우리는 이 세균에 관해 아는 것이 많지 않았고 사람들은 책임의 장본인을 찾기 시작했다. 그 순간에 랜싯이 과학계의 공개 서한을 발표했는데 워싱턴의 베이징 옹호자들이 즉각 이 편지를 찬양했다. 영국의 동물학자 다작이 조직했고 26명의 과학자들이 서명한 이 서한은 우한 바이러스 연구소가 새 코로나바이러스 혹은 SARS-Cov-2의 탄생지라는 것을 단정적으로 배제했다. 2년 후 놀랄 만한 뜻밖의 상황 변화로 랜싯이 그 편지 및 다작과의 관계를 노골적으로 단절하는 데 근접했다. 그리고 단절의 장본인은 랜싯의 편집장 리처드 호턴이었다. 호턴은 12월 11일자 랜싯 칼럼에 이렇게 썼다. “그들은 SARS-Cov-2가 ‘야생에서 기원했다’는 관점을 과학계가 압도적 다수의 견해로 지지했다고 주장했다. 그리고 그들은 ‘우리는 상충하는 이해관계가 없음을 밝힌다’고 자기네 편지의 끝을 맺었다. 그러나 랜싯의 그 서한 필자 가운데 한 사람이 밝혀야 할 이해관계 그것도 자극적인 이해관계가 있다는 사실이 아주 분명해졌다. 즉 우한 바이러스 연구소와 직접적인 관계를 맺고 있었는데 그 가운데는 바이러스의 누출 사고 및 박쥐 코로나바이러스의 유전자 간 재조합에 관한 일련의 실험이 포함되었다.” 이름이 언급되지 않은 “저자”는 분명히 피터 다작이다. 호턴은 의회의 한 위원회에서 “중요한 상충하는 이해관계가 실제로 있었고 특히 피터 다작과 관련해서 그렇다”고 증언했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]