[WT논평] North Korea as a nuclear weapons state (1)

During his 10 years of authoritarian rule in North Korea, its leader, Kim Jong-un, failed to accomplish his two primary objectives: normalization of relations with the U.S. and acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapons state.



When Mr. Kim took over from his father, Kim Jong-il, who died of a reported heart attack in December 2011, there was hope that this young leader, who had studied in Switzerland, would pursue a policy of economic reform and political opening up to the outside world.



To succeed, North Korea would be willing to commit to complete and verifiable denuclearization in return for security assurances and eventual normal relations with the U.S., which would provide the North with international legitimacy and access to financial institutions for economic development purposes.



Over the past 10 years, we have seen a leader determined to normalize relations with the U.S., and with confidence that he can convince the U.S. to accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state.



This determination to retain nuclear weapons while seeking normal relations with the U.S. has been the consistent strategy of North Korea for the past 28 years.



What’s constant from these years of negotiations and temporary successes, was North Korea’s determination to have and retain nuclear weapons, regardless of any agreement. What was also constant was the North’s determination to normalize relations with the U.S.



During Mr. Kim’s 10 years in power, he has raced to become a formidable nuclear weapons state, launching over 120 missiles, including two intercontinental missiles, and conducting four nuclear tests, to include a thermonuclear test in 2017.

핵무기 국가로서의 북한 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미국 대북협상 특사) 북한을 10년 동안 독재 통치하는 동안 북한 지도자 김정은은 그의 2가지 주된 목표, 즉 미국과의 관계 정상화 및 북한이 핵무기 보유국으로 인정받는 것에 실패했다. 김정은이 2011년 12월 심장마비로 사망한 것으로 알려진 그의 아버지 김정일로부터 권력을 인계받았을 때 스위스에서 공부한 이 젊은 지도자가 경제개혁 정책과 바깥세상을 향한 정치적 개방정책을 따를 것이라는 희망이 있었다. 성공하기 위해서 북한은 안전보장과 궁극적인 미국과의 관계 정상화의 대가로 완전하고 검증가능한 비핵화를 기꺼이 약속할 것으로 기대되었다. 이는 국제적인 정통성과 경제개발 목적에 필요한 여러 재정 기관의 이용 기회를 북한에 제공하게 된다. 지난 10년 동안 우리는 북한을 핵무기 보유국가로 인정하도록 미국을 설득할 수 있다는 확신을 가지고 미국과의 관계를 정상화하겠다고 결심한 지도자를 지켜보았다. 미국과 북한의 관계 정상화를 추구하는 가운데 핵무기를 계속 보유하겠다는 북한 지도자의 결심은 지난 28년 동안 북한이 일관되게 추구해온 전략이었다. 일련의 협상과 일시적인 몇 차례 성과를 이룬 이 기간 동안 변함이 없었던 것은, 모든 합의와 상관없이 기존의 핵무기를 계속 보유하겠다는 북한의 결심이었다. 또한 미국과의 관계를 정상화하겠다는 북한의 결심 역시 변함이 없었다. 권력을 잡고 10년 동안 김정은은 가공할 핵무기 보유국이 되기 위해 서두르면서 2기의 대륙간탄도미사일을 포함한 120발의 미사일을 발사했고, 2017년에 했던 한 차례의 열핵무기 폭발실험을 포함하여 4차례의 핵실험을 실시했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △primary:주된, 주요한, 기본적인 △take over:인계받다 △legitimacy:합법성, 정통 △determine:결심하다 △constant:변함없는 △race:급히 가다, 질주하다 △formidable:가공할, 어마어마한

