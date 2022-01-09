[WT논평] Positive COVID-19 tests are way up (1)

Positive COVID-19 tests are way up. We are told we are looking at another “surge.” Several colleges and universities such as Harvard University and Stanford University are planning on going back to remote learning for the spring semester.



It sure sounds like parts of the economy are shutting down and that COVID-19 isn’t, but is that really even the story?



Almost three-quarters of those new cases are the Omicron variant. We’ve been told the new variant spreads faster, easier and is likely to flood our hospitals with critically ill patients.



In response to that warning, Mr. Biden tweeted recently, “We know that vaccines are working. If you are boosted with Pfizer or Moderna, you have a high degree of protection against severe illness with omicron.”



His statement was clearly intended to ease worry and tension among the vaccinated and scare those not vaccinated into compliance. The problem is that on Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the following contradictory official statement.



“CDC has been collaborating with global public health and industry partners to learn about Omicron, as we continue to monitor its course. We don’t yet know how easily it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, or how well available vaccines and medications work against it.”



That last line is important. “We don’t yet know... how well available vaccines and medications work against it.”



Mr. Biden tweeted again. “Please get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself safe from the Omicron variant.” Apparently, Mr. Biden either knows something the CDC doesn’t or is just blowing smoke.

코로나 확진자 수가 늘고 있다 (1) 팀 콘스탄틴(칼럼니스트) 코로나 확진자 수가 늘고 있다. 우리는 또 다른 ‘급증’에 직면해 있다는 말을 듣는다. 하버드대학교와 스탠퍼드대학교 같은 몇몇 대학들과 대학교들은 봄학기에 원격학습으로 돌아가는 계획을 세우고 있다. 경제가 부분적으로 폐쇄되는 가운데 코로나19는 잡히지 않는 것이 확실해 보이지만 그것이 진정한 사태의 전말일까. 신규 확진자의 거의 4분의 3이 오미크론 변이다. 새로운 변이는 더 빠르고 더 쉽게 퍼지고 있으며 병원에 위중증 환자가 넘쳐날 가능성이 있다는 말을 우리는 듣는다. 바이든 대통령은 그런 경고에 대응하여 최근 이런 글을 트위터에 올렸다. “우리는 각종 백신의 효과가 있다는 것을 안다. 만약 당신이 화이자나 모더나로 추가접종을 할 경우 오미크론으로 인한 위중한 증세로부터 높은 수준의 보호를 받는다.” 그의 발언은 백신 접종자들의 불안과 긴장을 누그러뜨리고 비접종자들에게 겁을 주어 복종하도록 만들겠다는 의도가 분명했다. 월요일에 질병통제센터(CDC)가 다음과 같은 상반된 공식 성명을 발표한 것이 문제다. “CDC는 세계의 공공보건 및 산업계 협력기관들과 공조하는 가운데 오미크론의 진로를 계속 예의주시하고 있다. 우리는 오미크론이 얼마나 쉽게 확산되고 얼마나 심각한 증세를 일으키는지 혹은 사용되고 있는 각종 백신과 약품이 얼마나 효과를 잘 발휘하는지 아직 모른다.” 마지막 줄이 중요하다. “사용되고 있는 각종 백신과 약품이 얼마나 효과를 잘 발휘하는지 우리는 아직 모른다.” 바이든은 트위터에 다시 글을 올렸다. “어서 백신을 맞도록 하라. 오미크론 변이로부터 자신을 안전하게 지키는 최선의 길이 백신 접종이다.” CDC가 모르는 어떤 사실을 그가 알고 있거나 아니면 그냥 허풍을 떠는 것이 분명하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

