[WT논평] Afghanistan’s returning Taliban overlords

Afghanistan’s returning Taliban overlords are demonstrating their disdain for policies they established that are meant to guide the nation’s transition from factional terrorism to functional governance.



Rules of fair play are foreign to these internecine combatants. There can be no peaceful outcome to the treachery the Taliban is practicing.



The U.S. State Department has marshaled a body of global allies in condemning the Taliban over the “summary killings and enforced disappearances” of former Afghan security forces.



The extrajudicial kidnapping and execution of more than 100 police and intelligence officials violate an agreement accepted by Taliban leaders following their overthrow of the Afghan government in August.



Human Rights Watch reported in November that the nation’s new leaders had ordered former security forces to register with authorities in return for a letter guaranteeing their safety. Instead, the information is being weaponized as a means of rounding them up for execution or imprisonment.



Is it surprising that those who traffic in terror have trouble with integrity? No. However, it is unsettling to realize that they are not the only ones.



Moreover, memories are tormented with the knowledge that hundreds of American citizens and perhaps thousands of U.S. legal residents are still trapped in enemy territory where Mr. Biden abandoned them.



As China menaces Taiwan, and Russia closes in on Ukraine, populations coping with the threat of invasion cannot help but feel that long-standing U.S. pledges of resolute support - now the responsibility of the man who abandoned Afghanistan - are little more than empty promises.

아프간의 돌아온 탈레반 지배자들 아프가니스탄의 돌아온 탈레반 지배자들은 파벌 간의 테러로부터 기능을 발휘하는 통치에 이르는 국가 변화과정의 지침으로 삼고자 그들이 수립했던 여러 가지 정책에 대한 경멸을 대놓고 보여준다. 동족상잔을 벌이고 있는 이 전투원들에게는 공정한 경기의 규칙이 안 맞는다. 탈레반이 저지르고 있는 배신행위에는 평화적인 결과가 있을 수 없다. 미 국무부는 세계의 동맹국들을 한 덩어리로 결집시켜서, 전 아프가니스탄 보안군 병사들의 “약식 처형과 강제 실종”에 대해 탈레반을 비난하고 있다. 100명 이상의 경찰 및 정보 관리들을 사법절차에 의하지 않고 납치하여 처형한 것은, 탈레반이 8월에 아프가니스탄 정부를 전복시킨 뒤 탈레반 지도자들이 받아들인 합의에 위반된다. 휴먼 라이츠 워치는 이 나라의 새로운 지도자들이 서면으로 안전을 보장하는 대가로 과거 보안군 병사들에게 당국에 등록하라고 명령했다고 보고했다. 등록된 정보는 안전을 보장하는 대신 과거 보안군 병사들을 색출하고 체포하여 처형하거나 감옥에 가두는 수단으로 무기화되고 있다. 테러를 일삼던 탈레반이 진실해지기 어려운 것이 놀라운 일일까. 놀랍지 않다. 그러나 그들이 유일하지 않다는 인식이 우리를 불안하게 만든다. 뿐만 아니라, 수백 명의 미국 시민들과 어쩌면 수천 명의 합법적인 미국인 거주자들이 바이든이 그들을 버린 적의 영토 안에 아직도 갇혀 있다는 것을 알기 때문에 여러 가지 고통스러운 기억이 떠오른다. 중국이 대만을 위협하고 러시아가 우크라이나를 궁지로 몰아넣고 있는 가운데 침공의 위협을 극복해야 하는 주민들은 확고한 지원을 하겠다는 미국의 오래된 공약이 공허한 약속에 불과하다는 것을 느끼지 않을 수 없다. 아프가니스탄을 포기한 사람이 지금 그 공약의 책임을 지고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △foreign:이질적인, 맞지 않는 △internecine:내분의 △treachery:배반 △marshal:모으다, 결집시키다 △extrajudicial:사법절차에 의하지 않은

