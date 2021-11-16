[WT논평] China as a strategic competitor

The new Development Finance Corporation was created by Congress in 2018 as a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It finances and de-risks infrastructure and other projects in developing countries. Congress doubled DFC’s funding to $60 billion. A significant improvement but China BRI budget is $2 trillion.



China’s BRI deals are usually opaque and often corrupt. These secured loans are also risky: Recipient countries frequently overborrow and risk losing to their Chinese lender valuable national assets. Still, absent an alternative, developing countries accept these “debt trap” deals and get pulled in the Chinese sphere of economic influence.



The DFC can become a real alternative to BRI if it partners with sister agencies in Free World countries, like the Interamerican Development Bank, the African Development Bank.



Chinese aggressive finance strategy harms the competitiveness of U.S. exporters. It also allows the winning Chinese companies to embed their technology and create a dependency by the recipient country.



The State Department asked countries around the world to reject Chinese telecom equipment and select Nokia, Eriksson, or Samsung instead. Speaker Pelosi called it a choice between authoritarianism and democracy. Sen. Tom Cotton said that choosing China would be like asking the KGB to build your phone system during the Cold War.



China’s authoritarian government has more resources than the U.S.’ democratic government. But the United States is stronger than China when it engages its private sector and also mobilizes the resources of other Free World governments and their private sectors.

전략적 경쟁자로서의 중국 댄 네그리아(애틀랜틱 카운슬 연구원) 새로운 개발금융공사는 미국 의회가 중국의 일대일로(一帶一路) 계획에 대응하여 2018년에 창설했다. 이 공사는 여러 개발도상국가에서 인프라와 다른 사업계획에 재정지원을 하고 위험을 제거한다. 미국 의회는 공사의 지원자금을 600억달러로 배증했다. 현저한 개선이지만 중국의 일대일로 예산은 2조달러다. 중국의 일대일로 거래는 일반적으로 불투명하며 종종 부패하고 부정직하다. 이런 담보가 딸린 대출에는 또한 위험부담이 따른다. 받는 나라들은 종종 대출이 과다하고 소중한 각종 국가자산을 채권국인 중국에게 잃을 위험이 있다. 그러나 대안이 없는 개발도상국가들은 이런 ‘부채 함정’ 거래를 받아들이고 중국의 경제적 영향권 안으로 끌려들어간다. 개발금융공사는 미주개발은행, 아프리카개발은행 같은 자유세계 국가들의 자매기관들과 협력할 경우 일대일로의 진정한 대안이 될 수 있다. 중국의 침략적인 금융전략은 미국 수출업자들의 경쟁력을 해친다. 그것은 또한 승리하는 중국 회사들이 자기네 기술을 심고 빚을 지는 나라가 의존하도록 만드는 것을 허용한다. 미국 국무부는 중국의 전기통신 장비를 거부하고 대신 노키아, 에릭손 혹은 삼성을 선택하도록 전 세계 국가들에게 요청했다. 미국 하원의장인 펠로시는 그것을 전제주의와 민주주의 사이의 선택이라고 불렀다. 중국들 선택하는 것은 냉전시대에 소련 KGB(국가보안위원회)에게 당신의 전화체제를 설치해 달라고 부탁하는 것과 같다고 톰 코튼 상원의원은 말했다. 중국의 독재적인 정부는 미국의 민주적인 정부보다 더 많은 각종 자원을 갖고 있다. 그러나 미국은 자국의 민간부문을 고용하고 또한 다른 자유세계 정부들 및 그들의 민간부문이 보유한 다수의 자원을 동원할 때 중국보다 더 강력하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

