[WT논평] Those now most vulnerable to the Taliban’s violence

Those now most vulnerable to the Taliban’s violence are Afghanistan’s women, especially to the violence of sex trafficking and forced marriages. It is imperative to proactively counter these crimes during the earliest stages of this new transition of power.



Numerous reports have come out about the Taliban’s rounding up young women in Afghan households to serve as sex slaves and forced brides for their fighters.



The Daily Mail UK reports Taliban fighters have been going door-to-door and forcibly marrying girls as young as 12 and forcing them into sex slavery, viewing them as ‘spoils of war’ to be divided up among the victors.



Last month, reports had emerged that Taliban fighters were asking for lists of all women aged 15 to 45 who were unmarried or widowed. However, reports are that this has now extended down to girls as young as 12.



Offering “wives” or sex slaves is part of the Taliban’s recruitment strategy to lure militants to join the Taliban. Which only serves to solidify their rule further.



Furthermore, the selling and trafficking of these women help to fund their operations. Unlike drugs or weapons, a sex slave can be sold over and over again, and this sex trafficking builds the Taliban’s economic power so they can maintain political power.



Facing the grim reality that the Taliban will not willingly change their pattern of violence toward women and forcing them into sex slavery, the United States has an opportunity to lead a global effort to place sanctions and financial pressure on the Taliban and terrorist groups operating under their rule to curb these horrific crimes.

지금 탈레반 폭력에 가장 취약한 사람들 클래어 모렐(정책 분석가) 지금 탈레반의 폭력에 가장 취약한 사람들은 아프가니스탄의 여성들이며, 특히 성적 인신매매와 강제결혼의 폭력에 취약하다. 이 새로운 권력 이양의 초기 단계 동안 이러한 범죄에 전향적으로 대처하는 것이 긴요하다. 탈레반이 자기네 전투원들에게 성노예 및 강요당하는 신부로 제공하기 위해서 아프간의 가정에서 젊은 여성들을 찾아 체포하는 사실에 관한 보도가 다수 나왔다. 탈레반 전투원들이 집집마다 찾아다니며 최하 12세의 소녀들과 강제로 결혼을 하고 여자들을 승리한 자들이 나누어 갖는 ‘전리품’으로 간주하여 성노예 역할을 강요하고 있다고 영국 데일리메일이 보도한다. 탈레반 전투원들이 15세부터 45세까지 연령의 미혼 여성 혹은 과부가 된 여성들의 명단을 요구하고 있다는 보도들이 지난달 등장했다. 그러나 이 연령대가 지금은 최하 12세의 소녀들까지 하향 연장되었다는 보도가 있다. ‘아내들’이나 혹은 성노예를 제공하는 조치는 탈레반이 과격분자들을 유혹하여 탈레반에 가담시키는 신병모집 전략의 일환이다. 이는 오직 그들의 지배를 더욱 확고히 하는 데 기여할 뿐이다. 뿐만 아니라 이런 여성들을 인신매매하는 것은 그들의 공작 자금 공급에 도움이 된다. 마약이나 무기와 달리 성노예는 몇 번이고 다시 팔릴 수 있으며 이런 성적 인신매매는 탈레반의 경제적인 권력을 구축하여 그들이 정치적인 권력을 유지할 수 있다. 탈레반이 여자들에게 폭력을 쓰고 성노예를 강요하는 행동양식을 자발적으로 바꾸지 않으리라는 암담한 현실에 직면하여, 미국은 탈레반 및 탈레반의 지배 아래서 운용되는 테러단체들에게 각종 제재 및 금융상의 압력을 가해서 이런 끔찍한 범죄를 억제하는 세계적인 노력에 앞장설 기회를 잡았다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △sex trafficking:성매매, 성적 인신매매 △imperative;긴요한

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]