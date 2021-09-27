Judging by the actions and words of America’s enemies, President Biden gets no respect. Russia and our other major adversaries are showing their contempt for Mr. Biden.



Russia, Iran and North Korea have all concluded that Mr. Biden is weak and that they can get bigger compromises from him than they give in return.



Ebrahim Raisi is apparently being groomed to succeed Iran’s elderly “supreme leader” Ayatollah Khamenei which makes it no surprise that he will be Iran’s next president.



He rejected the Biden administration’s attempts to include limits on Iran’s missile program in any revival of the 2015 nuclear weapons deal.



Mr. Biden had offered to negotiate with the North Koreans anytime, anywhere, and without preconditions. That was a big mistake. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, always seeking attention, rejected any negotiations with the U.S., even without preconditions.



There should be no negotiations with the Kim regime without preconditions such as international inspections of its nuclear weapons and missile programs and a cessation of missile tests.



Messrs. Putin, Raisi and Kim clearly believe that Mr. Biden can be pushed into compromises that will both strengthen them and weaken US national security. That weakness has been displayed often enough for them to not doubt it.



And China is still building its army, navy, air and missile forces amid a strong surge of nationalism. At the same time, Mr. Biden‘s defense spending plans diminish significant investments such as naval shipbuilding.



We don’t care if the world doesn’t love us but our enemies must respect us. Right now, they don’t.

바이든은 존경받지 못한다 제드 배빈(전 미 국방부 부차관) 미국의 적들의 행동과 말로 판단하건대 바이든 대통령은 존경을 받지 못한다. 러시아와 우리의 다른 주요 적들은 바이든에 대한 멸시를 보여주고 있다. 러시아, 이란, 북한은 모두 바이든이 나약하며 그들이 보답하는 것보다 더 큰 양보를 바이든으로부터 받아낼 수 있다고 결론지었다. 에브라힘 라이시는 이란의 고령 “최고 지도자” 아야톨라 하메이니를 계승하기 위한 훈련을 받고 있는 것이 분명하며 따라서 그가 이란의 차기 대통령이 되리란 사실은 놀라운 일이 못된다. 그는 2015년 핵무기 협상을 부활시키는 과정에서, 이란의 미사일 계획에 대한 제한을 포함시키려는 바이든 행정부의 시도를 거부했다. 바이든은 전제 조건 없이 언제 어디서나 협상을 하자고 북한에 제안했다. 그 제안은 큰 실수였다. 북한의 독재자 김정은은 항상 관심을 끌려 했고 미국과의 모든 협상을 거부했다. 심지어 전제조건 없는 협상도 거부했다. 북한의 핵무기와 미사일 계획에 대한 국제적인 사찰과 미사일 실험의 중지 같은 전제조건 없이 김 정권과 협상을 해서는 안 된다. 푸틴과 라이시 및 김은 그들을 강하게 만드는 동시에 미국의 국가 안보를 약화시키게 될 양보를 하도록 바이든을 압박할 수 있다고 생각하는 것이 분명하다. 미국이 그런 약세를 너무 자주 드러냄으로써 그들은 자기네 생각을 확신한다. 그리고 중국은 민족주의가 강하게 대두되고 있는 가운데 육해공군과 미사일 전력을 여전히 구축하고 있다. 그와 동시에 바이든의 국방비 지출 계획은 해군의 함정 건조 같은 분야에 대한 투자를 현저히 줄이고 있다. 우리는 적들이 우리를 사랑하는지 여부에 관심이 없으나 우리의 적들은 우리를 존경해야 한다. 지금 그들은 우리를 존경하지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △get respect:존경받다 △contempt:경멸, 멸시 △compromise:타협, 양보하다, 굽히다

