[WT논평] A campaign called “sustainable development” (1)

The United Nations has a campaign called “sustainable development” that includes 17 goals to make the planet a better place for all - namely, by placing the governing of the planet into the hands of a few bureaucrats at the top of the global chain.



And they’re using the coronavirus to speed up the take-over of the world. It’s all on the U.N.‘s own sustainable development website.



The Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, are 17 separate action campaigns designed to eradicate poverty, protect the environment and basically “improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere.” Admirable goals? Yes. But it’s the implementation that’s the devil.



These calls to action intrude on about every facet of human living imaginable. It’s the ultimate Big Government gateway.



Goal Number One: No Poverty. Goal Number Two: Zero Hunger. Goal Number Three: Good Health and Well-Being. Those are followed by campaigns for quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth for all, solid industrial and infrastructure development for all, the reduction of all inequalities, construction of sustainable cities and communities, the implementation of policies for responsible consumption and production, climate action, policies that protect ocean life, policies that protect all forms of life on land, the implementation of policies protecting peace and justice, and finally, the creation of partnerships that uphold all these goals - forever.



How admirable - working toward a planet that provides both basic necessities and opportunities for growth and success for all people, all around the world. But this is a nightmare for American sovereignty. It’s the ultimate top-down governing structure. It’s an absolute and chilling collectivist dream.

‘지속가능한 개발’이라 불리는 운동 (1) 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 유엔은 우리 행성을 더 좋은 곳으로 만들기 위한 17개의 목표를 포함하는 ‘지속가능한 개발’이라 불리는 운동을 벌이고 있다. 다시 말해서 우리 행성의 통치를, 세계적으로 연결된 조직의 꼭대기에 있는 소수의 관료들 손 안에 놓겠다는 것이다. 그리고 그들은 세계의 인수를 가속화하기 위해서 코로나 바이러스를 이용하고 있다. 그런 내용은 유엔 자체의 지속가능한 개발 웹사이트에 모두 들어 있다. SDG라고 약칭되는 지속가능 개발의 목표는 가난을 뿌리 뽑고 환경을 보호하며 기본적으로 ‘모든 곳의 모든 사람의 삶과 전망을 개선’하기 위해서 고안된 17개의 별도 행동 운동이다. 존경할 만한 목표인가. 그렇다. 그러나 골치 아픈 문제는 실행방법이다. 이런 행동의 촉구는 인간생활의 상상이 가능한 거의 모든 면을 침해한다. 그것은 궁극적인 큰 정부의 대문이다. 제1 목표는 가난 없애기. 제2 목표는 기아 없애기. 제3 목표는 건강과 복지. 이런 목표에 이어서 양질의 교육, 성 평등, 깨끗한 물과 위생, 가격이 알맞고 청정한 에너지, 모든 사람을 위한 괜찮은 일자리와 경제의 성장, 모든 사람을 위한 견실한 산업 및 인프라의 개발, 모든 불평등의 축소, 지속가능한 도시와 지역사회의 건설, 책임 있는 소비와 생산을 위한 정책의 시행, 기후 조치, 해양생물 보호 정책, 모든 형태의 육지 생물 보호 정책, 평화와 정의를 지키는 정책 시행, 끝으로 이 모든 목표를 옹호하는 협력체제 창설을 위한 운동이 뒤를 따른다. 영원히. 전 세계 모든 사람의 성장과 성공을 위해 기본 필수품 및 기회 둘 다를 제공하는 세상을 향해 노력하는 것은 참으로 존경할 만하다. 그러나 이것은 미국의 주권에 비추어볼 때 악몽이다. 그것은 궁극적인 상명하복식 통치구조다. 그것은 소름이 끼치는 절대적인 집산주의의 꿈이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

