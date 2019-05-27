[WT논평] China has waged a trade war, targeting U.S. industries

To win a trade war or any diplomatic skirmish - be it disarming North Korea, stifling Russian aggression or fixing unfair trade ? the president needs to know the enemy, cultivate allies and implement a strategy that imposes more costs on malefactors than on Americans.



Mr. Trump’s hawks, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro, confuse trade with the world and trade with China. The World Trade Organization (WTO) isn’t busted and our allies are not trade criminals.



No Western government fully adheres to the free market ideal embodied in WTO rules, including ours. Its dispute settlement mechanism is there to decide when incidental contact becomes pass interference ? WTO panelists are no more perfect than NFL referees.



The Middle Kingdom got rich with mercantilist practices that exploit its developing country status in the WTO. That permits higher tariffs and weaker adherence to other rules, but China is a powerhouse and merits no such special treatment.



Its notorious industrial targeting - opaque administrative barriers to imports that supplement high tariffs, extravagant production and export subsidies and criminal acquisition of Western technology through compulsory joint ventures and outright piracy - is virtually impossible to police through WTO dispute settlement.



It would be like prosecuting tens of thousands of white-collar criminals on Wall Street each year. Those are terribly difficult cases for government lawyers to win, even one at a time.



If Beijing wants to rig trade, then it must be balanced. Otherwise, China accumulates hundreds of billions of dollars it can use to buy influence through its Silk Road initiative and acquire Western technology companies.

미국 산업을 겨냥한 중국의 무역전쟁 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학교수) 북한의 무장해제든, 러시아의 침공 억제든, 혹은 불공정한 무역의 시정이든 무역전쟁이나 외교충돌에서 이기기 위해서는 대통령이 적을 알고 동맹을 구축하며 미국인들보다는 나쁜 자들에게 더 많은 비용을 물리는 전략을 시행해야 한다. 트럼프의 강경파인 미국 무역대표 로버트 라이트하이저와 국가무역위원회 피터 나바로 위원장은 세계와의 무역과 중국과의 무역을 혼동한다. 세계무역기구(WTO)는 불법행위를 적발당한 것이 아니고 우리 동맹국들은 무역 범죄자들이 아니다. WTO로 구현된 자유시장의 이상을 완전히 따르는 서방 정부는 없고 우리 정부도 예외는 아니다. WTO의 분쟁 해결 방식은 우발적인 접촉이 패스 방해로 변하는 때를 판정하기 위해 존재하며, 이 기구의 판정위원들은 NFL 심판들보다 더 완벽하지 않다. 중국은 WTO 내에서 개발도상국 지위를 악용하는 중상주의 관행으로 부자가 되었다. 그것은 높은 관세 및 여타 규칙의 보다 느슨한 준수를 허용하지만 중국은 강대국이며 그런 특별대우를 받을 자격이 없다. 높은 관세를 보완하는 불투명한 행정적 수입 장벽, 과잉생산 및 각종 수출 보조금과 강제 합작 및 노골적인 해적행위를 통한 서방 기술의 불법취득 등 산업을 표적으로 삼는 중국의 악명 높은 관행은 WTO의 분쟁해결을 통해 감시하는 것이 사실상 불가능하다. 그것은 매년 수만명의 월스트리트 사무직 범죄자들을 기소하는 것과 비슷할 것이다. 그런 기소는 정부 변호사들이 한 번에 한 건씩 처리할지라도 승소하기가 극도로 어렵다. 베이징이 무역을 조작하기를 원한다면 그것은 시정되어야 한다. 안 그러면 중국은 실크로드 정책을 통해 영향력을 매수하고 서방의 기술회사들을 매입하는 데 사용할 수 있는 자금 수천억달러를 축적하게 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com