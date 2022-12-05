[WT논평] A South Korean nuclear weapons program (2)

Also unaddressed is the question of whether South Korean nuclear weapons would be integrated into the U.S.-South Korean Combined Forces Command and Operations Plan 5015 (the allied strategic plan for a major conflict with North Korea). If so, South Korean nuclear weapons would still be subject to the National Command Authorities of both countries.



Seoul keeping its nuclear force separate from the integrated command structure would raise U.S. concerns about their military concept of employment.



What would trigger South Korean use of nuclear weapons and against which North Korean targets? South Korea developing nuclear weapons could lead to calls in Washington for the withdrawal of U.S. forces either due to anxiety of being drawn into South Korean escalatory actions or isolationist perceptions that Seoul could now go it alone.



And then there’s the question of money. An indigenous nuclear program would divert an enormous amount of South Korea’s defense budget away from critical requirements to duplicate an existing capability that the U.S. currently provides.



Those defense funds would be better spent augmenting conventional force requirements, as stipulated in South Korea’s Defense Reform Plan 2.0 and the bilateral plan for the transition of wartime operational command.



There are other problems, too. South Korean nuclear weapons would violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty or require Seoul to withdraw from it. Either could expose Seoul to international sanctions as well as curtailment of supply of fissile material from the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

한국의 핵무기 계획(2) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 선임연구원) 한국의 핵무기가 한미연합사령부 및 북한과의 대규모 충돌에 대비한 동맹 전략 계획인 ‘작전계획(작계) 5015’ 속으로 통합될 것인지 여부도 언급되지 않았다. 만약 그렇다면 한국의 핵무기는 여전히 양국의 국가 최고 지휘권자들에게 종속될 것이다. 한국 정부가 자국의 핵 군사력을 한국과 미국의 통합사령부 구조에서 분리시키는 것은 한국 핵무기의 군사적 운용 개념에 대한 미국의 우려를 불러일으킬 것이다. 무엇이 한국의 핵무기 사용을 촉발할 것인가. 또 한국은 북한 내 어떤 것을 공격 표적으로 삼을 것인가. 한국의 핵무기 개발은 워싱턴 내부에서 “미군 병력을 철수하라”고 요구하는 강력한 목소리가 나오도록 만들 수 있다. 왜냐하면 전쟁을 부르는 한국의 호전적 행위에 미군 병력이 끌려들어갈 수 있다는 불안이나 혹은 한국이 이제 미국 없이도 홀로 설 수 있다는 고립주의적 인식이 확산할 것이기 때문이다. 그 다음에는 돈 문제가 있다. 한국의 독자적 핵무기 계획은, 현재 미국이 제공하는 군사적 역량을 계속 유지하기 위한 필수적 용도에 쓰이는 막대한 액수의 한국 국방예산을 다른 분야로 돌리게 만들 것이다. 그러한 국방예산 자금은 한국의 국방개혁 계획 2.0과 전시 작전지휘권 이전을 위한 한국과 미국의 쌍무적 계획에 명시된 재래식 군사력 증강에 지출하는 편이 더 나을 것이다. 다른 몇 가지 문제도 있다. 한국의 핵무기는 핵확산금지조약(NPT) 위반 혹은 한국의 NPT 탈퇴로 귀결될 수밖에 없다. 이 두 가지 사태는, 원자력공급국그룹(NSG)이 한국에 제공하는 핵분열물질의 공급 축소는 물론이고 한국 정부를 일련의 국제적 제재조치에 노출시킬 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △unaddressed : 언급되지 않은 △National Command Authorities : 국가 최고 지휘권자 △concept of employment : 운용 개념 △augment : 늘리다 △stipulate : 규정하다, 명기하다 △curtail : 축소시키다 △Nuclear Suppliers Group : 원자력공급국그룹

