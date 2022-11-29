[WT논평] The critical downside of trade with China

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States has brought into sharp focus the critical downside of trade with China during the past three decades, and the outsourcing of manufacturing to China.



About 97 percent of antibiotics sold in the United States are currently supplied by Chinese pharmaceutical companies. U.S. policymakers are concerned that China might weaponize medical exports to the United States.



American taxpayers, universities, corporations and investors funded the development of the technologies that drive today’s global economy. In the U.S.―China trade relation, China subverted this U.S. advantage by requiring U.S. firms to transfer their technologies to China for market access.



From the age of the Roman empire, economically weak nations were never militarily strong. When U.S. firms set up plants in China, they provide jobs there and directly strengthen the Chinese economy.



Also, the expropriation of technology of U.S. firms that set up plants in China benefits their Chinese counterparts today, and the Chinese economy in the future. As their economy has strengthened, China has become more aggressive toward the U.S. armed forces.



Until the turn of the century, we were manufacturing most hospital supplies and drugs in the United States. However, with China’s entry into the WTO, a cartel of Chinese companies colluded on price.



They sold these antibiotics and hospital supplies much below-cost and drove all U.S. makers out of business, after which they increased the price several-fold.

대중 무역의 심각한 부정적 측면 산자이 바가트(미 콜로라도 대학교 재정학 교수) 미국에서 지속되는 코로나19 대유행으로 지난 30년간 미국이 중국과 맺은 무역 관계, 그리고 미국 제조업체들이 생산을 중국에 아웃소싱한 결과로 초래된 심각한 부정적 측면에 날카로운 초점이 모아지고 있다. 미국에서 팔리는 항생제의 대략 97%를 현재 중국 제약사들이 공급하고 있다. 미국의 정책 수립자들은 중국이 의약품의 대미 수출을 무기화할 가능성을 우려한다. 미국 납세자들과 대학 및 기업과 투자자들이 오늘날 세계 경제의 원동력이 되고 있는 각종 기술 개발에 자금을 댔다. 미국과 중국의 무역 관계에서 중국은 시장 접근을 위해 미국 기업들이 각종 기술을 중국에 이전하는 것을 의무화함으로써 이러한 미국의 유리한 점을 뒤집었다. 로마제국이 지배했던 시대 이후 경제적으로 약한 나라가 군사적 강대국이 된 경우는 한 번도 없었다. 미국 기업들이 중국에 공장을 건설할 때 새로 창출된 일자리를 중국에 제공함으로써 중국의 경제를 직접적으로 강화시켜준다. 또한 중국에 공장을 짓는 미국 기업들로부터의 기술 탈취는 오늘날 중국 합작회사들을 유리하게 만들고 미래의 중국 경제에 이익이 되게 한다. 중국은 자국 경제가 강해짐에 따라 미국에 더욱 공격적인 태도를 취하게 되었다. 이번 세기 초까지 미국은 대부분의 병원 공급용 물자와 의약품을 국내에서 생산하고 있었다. 그러나 중국이 세계무역기구(WTO)에 가입함에 따라 중국 회사들의 카르텔이 가격 담합을 했다. 카르텔을 형성한 중국의 의약품 및 의료장비 생산업체들은 이러한 항생제와 병원 공급용 물자를 훨씬 낮은 가격에 팔아 미국 제조업체들을 사업에서 모두 몰아낸 다음 가격을 몇 배로 올렸다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △downside : 불리한 면 △critical : 심각한 △finance : 재정, 재무 △subvert : 전복시키다 △expropriation : 몰수, 징발 △collude : 공모하다 △drive out : 몰아내다

