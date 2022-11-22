[WT논평] Putin is a natural-born hypocrite

Mr. Putin wanted to ensure that Russian military and intelligence services got the message: They would risk their lives if they betrayed him.



Mr. Putin whipped up his electorate with allegations of “Russophobia” and anti-Western diatribes.



And nowhere has Mr. Putin, who began his career in the KGB and later served as director of Russia’s ruthless Security Police (FSB), relied more on a Potemkin village of lies and propaganda than in his efforts to justify the Ukraine “special military operation” ― the most destructive war in Europe since World War II.



Now, reeling from a blistering Ukrainian military counteroffensive and with few options to compensate for Russia’s corrupt military culture, severe shortages of equipment and ineffectual strategy, Mr. Putin is framing his wartime narrative with the most menacing threats of nuclear strikes.



Mr. Putin wants the world to accept his twisted, fact-free narrative about enemy Ukrainian “Nazis” at the gates, when in fact it is Russia’s unprovoked war that has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.



Mr. Putin knew the specter of a modern Cuban missile crisis would strike a chord with President Biden, who was just short of 20 when the U.S. and Soviet Union came ever so close to nuclear war.



Mr. Putin’s coldblooded grip on the Kremlin might be at risk, but the “motherland” is not under threat and Russia has no legitimate justification for using nuclear weapons.



Since Mr. Putin’s KGB past makes him a natural-born hypocrite and purveyor of lies, the Biden administration must now counter the Kremlin’s approach with a public relations strategy.

푸틴은 타고난 위선자다 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 푸틴 러시아 대통령은 군부와 정보기관이 그가 전하는 뜻을 알아차리도록 만전을 기하기를 원했다. 그가 전하는 뜻은 그들이 자기를 배신할 경우 그들의 목숨이 위태로워진다는 것이다. 푸틴은 ‘세계에 러시아 혐오가 만연해 있다’는 주장과 반서방 비판을 통해 자국 유권자를 자극했다. 소련 시절의 국가보안위원회(KGB)에서 경력을 시작해 나중에 러시아의 무자비한 보안경찰(FSB) 국장으로 재직한 푸틴이 제2차 세계대전 이후 유럽의 가장 파괴적인 전쟁인 우크라이나 대상 ‘특별 군사 작전’을 정당화하기 위한 노력 가운데 거짓말과 선전을 통해 바람직하지 않은 사실을 숨기는 위장 수법보다 더 많이 의존하는 것은 없다. 지금 우크라이나 군대의 맹렬한 반격에 직면하여 러시아의 부패한 군사 문화와 심각한 장비 부족 및 비효율적 전략을 상쇄할 대안이 별로 없어 휘청거리는 푸틴은 핵 공격을 하겠다는 가장 위협적인 협박을 그의 전시 발언의 핵심으로 내세웠다. 러시아의 정당한 이유가 없는 전쟁이 인도적 재앙을 초래한 것이 현실인데도 푸틴은 문전의 적인 우크라이나 ‘나치’에 관한 자신의 왜곡되고 사실무근인 발언을 세계가 인정하기를 원한다. 미국과 소련이 핵전쟁에 아주 가까이 접근했을 당시 20세가 채 안 되었던 바이든 미국 대통령이 현대판 쿠바 미사일 위기의 망령에 마음이 흔들리리란 점을 푸틴은 알았다. 푸틴의 냉혹한 크레믈궁 장악이 위험에 처했을 가능성이 있으나 그가 말하는 ‘모국’, 즉 러시아는 위협을 받지 않으며 따라서 핵무기 사용을 정당화할 합법적 근거가 없다. 과거 KGB 경력으로 인해 푸틴은 거짓말을 일삼는 타고난 위선자가 되었으며 바이든 행정부는 이제 홍보 전략으로 크레믈궁의 접근법에 대응해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

