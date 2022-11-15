[WT논평] The annual Economic Report of the World (3)

For the most part, they rejected the recommendations of the Keynesians and social democrat economists, because as I was often told, their ideas were too close to the command and control policies of the socialists.



Thomas Jefferson is reported as saying that revolutions every 25 years or so were necessary to maintain liberty. He understood that bureaucracies - even well-intentioned - become stifling and oppressive, and occasionally need to be tossed out and start anew.



That is what happened with the former communist and socialist states - the money ran out, and the bureaucrats quit or were fired. The currencies became useless because they were without backing and lacked a tax enforcement police - which meant that the national debts could not be paid and had to be written off.



To this day, many of the former socialist countries have some of the world’s lowest debt-to-GDP ratios and are much more fiscally sound than most of the major countries.



During a worldwide financial crisis, they will be the last ones to go bankrupt or resort to hyperinflation (many of them - “been there, done that” - and never again). Most the countries instilled more sensible new tax systems with low-rate or even flat taxes. Bulgaria has a simple 10% flat tax on both corporate and personal income.



The bureaucratic plaque is slowly growing again in many countries, from both domestic pressures for “programs” and from foreign governments and international organizations that are trying to impose freedom-destroying regulations - all in the name of protecting the environment and combatting financial fraud. Restoring economic freedoms may require new revolutions.

세계 연례 경제보고서(3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 소련에서 독립하거나 그 영향권에서 벗어난 신흥국 지도자들 대부분은 케인스학파와 사회민주주의 경제학자들의 권고를 거부했는데, 필자가 종종 말한 바와 같이 그들의 이념이 사회주의자들의 지휘 및 통제 정책과 너무나 가까웠기 때문이다. 토머스 제퍼슨은 자유의 유지를 위해서는 약 25년마다 혁명이 필요하다고 말한 것으로 전해진다. 관료제는 선의일지라도 억압적이고 압제적으로 변하므로 가끔 이를 벗어던지고 새로 출발할 필요가 있다는 점을 그는 이해했다. 과거 공산주의 및 사회주의 국가에서 그런 현상이 벌어졌다. 자금은 고갈되고 관료들은 사직하거나 혹은 해고당했다. 통화에 대한 뒷받침도, 세금을 징수할 공권력도 사라졌기 때문에 기존에 유통되던 화폐는 무용지물이 되었다. 이는 국가채무를 갚을 길이 없어 탕감을 받아야만 한다는 것을 의미했다. 옛 사회주의 국가들 가운데 다수는 지금까지도 국가채무 대 국내총생산(GDP) 비율이 세계 최하위에 속하며 대다수 강대국들보다 재정이 훨씬 더 건전하다. 전 세계적인 금융위기 동안 그들은 파산하거나 혹은 초인플레이션에 의존할 위험이 가장 낮을 것이다. (그들 다수는 “거기에 이미 가봤고 다 안다.” 그리고 다시는 되풀이하지 않는다.) 대부분의 경우 이 나라들은, 낮은 세율 혹은 일률과세를 적용하는 더욱 합리적인 새로운 조세제도를 서서히 도입했다. 불가리아는 기업 및 개인 소득에 대해 단순히 10%의 일률과세를 한다. 많은 나라에서는 각종 ‘계획’을 위한 국내적인 압력, ‘환경보호’와 ‘금융사기 방지’를 명분 삼아 자유를 파괴하는 각종 규제를 부과하려 애쓰는 외국 정부들 및 국제기구들의 압박 등으로 인해 관료제의 폐해가 다시 천천히 자라고 있다. 경제적 자유를 복원하기 위해서는 새로운 혁명이 필요할지 모른다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △command and control : 지휘 및 통제 △oppressive : 억압적인

