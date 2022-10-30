[WT논평] Accidental conflict on the Korean Peninsula

I believe the current unprecedented escalation of tension with North Korea could result in planned or accidental conflict on the Korean Peninsula, involving conventional and possibly tactical nuclear weapons.



In September, Kim Jong-un announced a new nuclear doctrine, permitting the first use and preemptive use of nuclear weapons if an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction against North Korea’s strategic targets or leadership is detected.



This is a significant change, given that in 2013 North Korea’s nuclear doctrine was that their nuclear weapons were a deterrent to protect the North from an attack from a hostile power.



The United States and South Korea devote significant resources to maintaining a robust intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability to monitor North Korea to ensure that there are no military surprises.



It’s unlikely that North Korea has a similar capability, thus the concern that Pyongyang may mistakenly view a routine military drill or exercise as an actual threat and conduct a preemptive nuclear strike against the South.



Given these developments, it would appear appropriate to use all the tools of diplomacy to defuse the nuclear escalatory impasse with North Korea.



A message to Mr. Kim, directly or through China, indicating a willingness to discuss sanctions relief in return for the halting of all missile launches, nuclear tests and production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, would seem appropriate.



At a minimum, it would display continued U.S. flexibility, with the goal of not rewarding North Korea for its bad behavior but defusing the current nuclear escalatory tension.

한반도의 돌발적인 충돌 조지프 디트라니(전 미국 대북협상 특사) 현재 북한과의 전례 없는 긴장 고조가 한반도에서 재래식 무기와 아마도 전술핵무기가 투입되는 충돌을 계획적으로 혹은 돌발적으로 초래하는 결과를 빚을 수 있다고 필자는 생각한다. 만약 북한의 전략적 표적이나 지도부에 대한 대량살상무기(WMD)의 임박한 공격이 감지될 경우 핵무기의 선제적 사용을 허용하는 새로운 핵 원칙을 9월에 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 발표했다. 북한의 핵무기는 적대적 세력의 공격으로부터 북한을 방어하기 위한 억지수단이라는 2013년 북한의 핵 원칙에 비추어볼 때 이는 중대한 변화다. 미국과 한국은 군사적인 뜻밖의 사태가 없도록 보장하기 위해 북한을 겨냥한 정보, 감시, 정찰 등 고도의 역량 유지에 중요한 여러 자원을 쏟아붓고 있다. 북한의 정보, 감시, 정찰 역량이 부족하다 보니 평양 정권이 남한의 통상적 군사훈련을 실제 위협으로 잘못 판단해 남한을 핵무기로 선제 타격할지도 모른다는 우려가 제기된다. 이러한 일련의 사태 전개에 비추어볼 때, 핵무기를 둘러싸고 악화하는 북한과의 교착 상태를 완화하기 위해 모든 외교적 수단을 사용하는 것이 적절해 보인다. 미사일 발사와 핵실험 및 핵무기용 물질 생산을 중단하는 대가로 북한에 대한 제재 완화를 논의할 용의가 있음을 나타내는 메시지를 직접 혹은 중국을 통해 김정은에게 전달하는 것이 적절해 보인다. 이 같은 조치는, 북한의 나쁜 행동에는 보상을 주지 않되 핵무기를 둘러싸고 현재 악화하는 북한과의 긴장 상태를 완화한다는 목표 달성을 위해 미국이 계속 유연한 자세를 유지하고 있다는 점만은 분명히 보여줄 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

