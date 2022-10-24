[WT논평] Near-revolutions have consumed Iran

Since 2009, several waves of riots and near-revolutions have consumed Iran. A few, like the 2009 “Green Revolution,” weren’t revolutions at all. This time the protests seem very different.



Iranians have suffered greatly since the ayatollahs came to power in 1979. Repression by the religious police and corruption at every level of government is the norm.



We have seen what could have been real revolutions come and go in Iran. The “Green Revolution” in 2009 arose in protest of the obviously rigged reelection of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The leaders of the movement said they weren’t trying to replace the system.



In 2018, more protests - far smaller than those in 2009 - were against economic corruption and, in a first, the protesters aimed their ire at the ayatollahs themselves often calling for Mr. Khamenei’s death. The regime was frightened, but the protests faded when America did nothing.



In 2019-2020, the “Bloody November” protests against economic conditions were similarly aimed at the government and its endemic corruption. Again, we did nothing.



The riots now going on seem more intent on toppling the regime. The riots could doom the regime for its illegitimacy.



A few American commentators have suggested that the Iranian people are crying out for our help. That is highly doubtful but the riots show deep discontent with Iran’s economic conditions, brought about by the sanctions former President Donald J. Trump imposed when he revoked Mr. Obama’s nuclear weapons deal with Iran.



If we had a competent president, we would be trying to inconvenience Iranian regime by the many covert means at our disposal.

준혁명 상황에 휩싸인 이란 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 2009년 이후 몇 차례 폭동과 혁명에 가까운 사태가 파도처럼 이란을 휩쓸었다. 2009년 ‘녹색혁명’ 같은 몇몇 사태는 전혀 혁명이 아니었다. 그런데 이번 사태는 매우 달라 보인다. 아야톨라(이슬람 시아파 율법학자) 집단이 1979년 집권한 이후 이란 사람들은 많은 고통을 겪었다. 종교경찰의 탄압과 정부 각계각층의 부패는 표준이 되었다. 진정한 혁명이 될 수 있었던 사태들이 이란에 일어났다가 사라지는 것을 우리는 보았다. 마무드 아마디네자드 대통령을 재선시킨 명백한 선거 조작에 항의하여 2009년 ‘녹색혁명’이 일어났다. 이 운동의 지도자들은 자기네가 체제를 바꾸려고 시도하는 것이 아니라고 말했다. 2009년의 시위보다 규모가 훨씬 작은 2018년의 몇 차례 추가 시위는 경제 부패에 항의했다. 시민들은 처음으로 아야톨라 집단 자체를 분노의 표적으로 삼아 “하메네이에게 죽음을”이란 구호를 외쳤다. 이란 정권은 놀랐으나 미국이 아무 조치도 취하지 않았을 때 시위는 소멸했다. 2019년과 2020년에 걸친 ‘피의 11월’ 시위는 경제 상황에 대한 항의였는데 비슷하게 정부 및 고질적 부패를 겨냥했다. 다시 우리는 아무 조치도 취하지 않았다. 지금 계속되는 일련의 폭동은 정권 전복 의도가 더 많은 것으로 보인다. 폭동은 불법에 대한 응징으로 정권의 불행한 결말을 불러올 수 있다. 소수의 미국 시사평론가들은 이란 국민이 미국의 도움을 간절히 바란다는 견해를 제시했다. 그런 견해는 대단히 의문스럽지만 이번 폭동은 이란의 경제 상황에 대한 깊은 불만을 보여준다. 오바마 행정부 시절 이란과 성사시킨 핵무기 거래를 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 폐지했을 때 시행한 제재조치로 이러한 경제 상황이 초래되었다. 만약 미국에 유능한 대통령이 있다면 우리는 활용 가능한 다수의 비밀 수단을 동원해 이란 정권을 불편하게 만들기 위해 시도해볼 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

