[WT논평] North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons (2)

These developments on the Korean Peninsula are happening at a time when North Korea has been supportive of Russia in its war with Ukraine. Pyongyang has recognized the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic and reportedly is providing Russia with rockets and millions of artillery shells.



Unconfirmed reporting also mentioned North Korea sending workers to these breakaway provinces of Ukraine and possibly also sending troops to aid Russia and these breakaway provinces in the war with the government of Ukraine.



No doubt this is a calculated move on the part of Mr. Kim to secure Russia’s support in the United Nations to ensure that no further sanctions will be imposed on Pyongyang, regardless of their reckless behavior, to include a seventh nuclear test.



Additionally, North Korea would receive needed oil, natural gas, and wheat from Russia, in exchange for Pyongyang’s support in the war with Ukraine.



However, aligning with a revanchist Russia probably isn’t the option Mr. Kim and his father, Kim Jong-il, wanted to pursue. Rather, it was normalizing relations with the United States. We know this from almost 30 years of negotiations and informal meetings and exchanges.



The problem was and is that North Korea wants this normal relationship on their terms - accepting them as a nuclear weapons state. This has been and is the rub - we correctly continue to say “no.”



Normalization is available with complete and verifiable denuclearization and significant progress on human rights. We should hold to this principled decision.

북한은 핵무기를 포기하지 않는다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미국 대북협상 특사) 한반도에서 핵무기 사용이 우려되는 사태 전개는 우크라이나와 전쟁하는 러시아를 북한이 지원하는 것과 동시에 이뤄지고 있다. 평양은 독립을 선언한 자칭 ‘도네츠크 인민공화국’과 ‘루한스크 인민공화국’을 승인하고 러시아에 로켓과 수백만 발의 포탄을 제공하고 있는 것으로 알려졌다. 미확인 언론 보도는 북한이 우크라이나로부터 독립을 선언한 두 자칭 공화국에 근로자를 보내고, 이들과 러시아가 우크라이나를 상대로 벌이는 전쟁을 돕기 위해 군대를 파병할 가능성 또한 언급했다. 김정은의 입장에서 볼 때 이런 조치는 7차 핵실험을 비롯해 북한이 어떤 무모한 행동을 하든 평양에 가해질 유엔의 추가 제재를 러시아가 막아주길 바라는 계산된 행동이라는 데 의문의 여지가 없다. 그뿐 아니라 북한은 우크라이나와의 전쟁을 돕는 대가로 필요한 석유와 천연가스 및 밀을 러시아로부터 받을 것이다. 그러나 영토 회복주의를 내세운 러시아와 북한이 연대하는 것은 김정은과 그의 아버지 김정일이 추구하길 원했던 선택 방안이 아닐 가능성이 있다. 오히려 그들이 추구한 것은 북한이 미국과 관계를 정상화하는 것이었다. 우리는 약 30년에 걸쳐 북한과 벌인 협상과 비공식 회담 및 교환을 통해 이를 안다. 문제는 북한이 미국과의 관계 정상화에 전제조건을 내걸고 있다는 점이다. 즉, 미국이 북한을 핵무기 보유국으로 인정하는 것이 북한의 조건이다. 이것이 계속된 문제였고 우리가 북한의 이런 조건에 계속 ‘노’(No)라고 말하는 것은 옳은 조치다. 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화가 성사되고 북한 인권이 현저하게 개선되어야 미국과 북한의 관계 정상화가 이루어질 수 있다. 우리는 원칙에 입각한 이 결정을 유지할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

