[WT논평] China’s human rights violations

The United Nations finally released its report on the human rights concerns in China’s Xinjiang region, and its conclusions are damning.

The report, compiled by the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), chronicles massive human rights violations, including arbitrary detention, torture, forced labor, involuntary sterilization, sexual violence, and other crimes.

That a country with such a poor human rights record wields so much influence over the U.N. human rights system is troubling. That it does so without even ranking among OHCHR’s top donors hints at the sophistication of its influence.

Indeed, the Xinjiang human rights report saga is just the latest example of Beijing using its influence and pressure to bully the international community into serving its interests.

Across the U.N. system, China is punching above its weight. Until recently, a Chinese national led more U.N. specialized agencies than any other nation.

Beijing’s success is due to its relentless pressure on the organizations, its economic leverage over developing countries, and its diplomatic support for like-minded authoritarian governments, which in turn support its positions and goals in the U.N.

Beijing seeks to suppress international criticism of China and weaken global human rights norms, ultimately replacing them with its own set of authoritarian norms.

It has had considerable success so far, and its outsized influence threatens human rights not only in China but globally.

The international community still can regain control of the human rights narrative, and it must do so before it is too late.

중국의 인권침해 마이클 커닝햄(헤리티지재단 객원연구원) 유엔이 중국 신장 지역 내의 인권 우려에 관한 자체 보고서를 마침내 발표했는데, 보고서 결론은 매우 비판적이다. 유엔 인권고등판무관실(OHCHR)에서 작성한 보고서는 막대한 인권침해 사례를 기록하고 있다. 그중에는 제멋대로의 구금, 고문, 강제노동, 강제 불임시술, 성폭력, 여타 범죄행위가 포함된다. 중국처럼 인권옹호가 취약한 나라가 유엔의 인권 체계에 그처럼 막대한 영향력을 휘두르는 것은 문제다. 유엔 OHCHR의 기부금 상위권 국가가 아님에도 불구하고 중국이 그런 영향력을 휘두르는 것은 중국이 힘을 교묘하게 행사한다는 것을 암시한다. 사실 신장 인권보고서 작성 이야기는, 베이징이 국제사회를 위협하여 자국 이익에 봉사하도록 만드는 영향력 및 압력 사용의 최신 사례일 뿐이다. 중국은 유엔 체계 전반에 걸쳐 기대보다 높은 수준의 실적을 올리고 있다. 최근까지 중국 국적을 가진 사람들이 다른 어느 나라들보다 더 많이 유엔의 여러 전문기구를 이끌었다. 베이징의 성공은 여러 국제기구에 대한 가차 없는 압박과 개발도상국들에 대한 경제적 영향력, 그리고 비슷한 성향의 독재정권들에 대한 외교적 지원 때문이다. 이런 독재정권들은 지원의 대가로 유엔에서 중국의 입장과 목표를 지지한다. 베이징은 중국에 대한 국제적 비판을 억제하고 세계 인권규범을 약화시켜 궁극적으로는 그 규범을 중국 자체의 독재적 규범으로 바꾸려 한다. 중국은 지금까지 괄목할 만한 성공을 거두었으며, 중국의 특대형 영향력이 중국 국내는 물론 세계적으로 인권을 위협한다. 국제사회는 인권 관련 발언에서 아직 주도권을 되찾을 수 있으며 국제사회는 너무 늦기 전에 그렇게 해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △damning : 유죄를 강력히 시사하는, 비판적인 △compile : 엮다, 편집하다 △chronicle : 연대순으로 기록하다 △norm : 규범 △narrative : 묘사, 서술

