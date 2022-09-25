[WT논평] Winter in Europe will be difficult

Recently the Russians announced that they were going to cut off the flow of natural gas from Russia to Germany (and from there to the rest of Europe) while they conduct maintenance on the Nord Stream I natural gas pipeline.



Germany responded to the news by rationing hot showers and announcing that they would not seek to extend the life of their three remaining nuclear power plants. If that last one seem irrational, it is.



Starting last year, wind speeds have been down all over Europe. Due to the attendant reduction in wind power, the Europeans have had to burn more natural gas to generate electricity than they had anticipated.



Despite this, the Europeans have resisted developing their own supplies of natural gas, preferring to remain dependent on Russia, while at the same time closing coal-fired power plants and nuclear power plants because, of course, climate change.



There was no way the Europeans could wean themselves from Russian natural gas in the middle of winter and in the wake of the failure of wind power all across the continent.



So, they didn’t. Instead, the European Union has kept buying Russian natural gas, thereby propping up the Russian war effort and helping Russians kill Ukrainians.



This whole mess is simply because the Europeans proceeded as if a generation source that humans cannot turn on and off as needed ― in this case wind power ― is a legitimate substitute for nuclear, coal and natural gas-based generation.



For their punishment, Europeans are now paying five times what we pay for electricity. This has probably already driven them into recession. Winter in Europe will no doubt be difficult as nations scrounge for natural gas to keep their citizens warm.

유럽의 겨울은 어려울 것이다 (1) 마이클 매케나 (칼럼니스트) 러시아가 ‘노르트스트림 1’ 천연가스 송유관을 정비하는 동안 러시아에서 독일로 가는 천연가스 흐름을 차단할 것이라고 최근 발표했다. 이 천연가스는 독일을 거쳐 유럽 여타 지역으로 간다. 독일은 샤워용 온수를 배급제로 하는 등 에너지를 아끼되 자국의 남은 3개 핵발전소 수명을 연장하진 않을 것이란 발표로 이 뉴스에 대응했다. 만약 여기서 나중의 조치가 비합리적인 것처럼 보인다면 사실이 그렇다. 지난해를 시작으로 바람 세기가 유럽 전역에서 약해졌다. 그로 인한 풍력발전 감소 탓에 유럽인들은 발전을 위해 예상보다 더 많은 양의 천연가스를 태우지 않을 수 없었다. 이런 상황에도 불구하고 유럽인들은 러시아에 계속 의존하는 편을 선택하고 자체적으로 공급하는 천연가스 개발을 거부하는 동시에 석탄 화력발전소와 핵발전소를 폐쇄했는데 그 이유는 물론 기후변화다. 유럽 전역의 풍력발전이 실패한 가운데 유럽인들이 한겨울에 러시아산 천연가스 사용을 중단할 수 있는 방법은 없다. 그래서 유럽인들은 러시아산 천연가스 사용을 중단하지 않았다. 대신 유럽연합(EU)은 러시아산 천연가스 구입을 계속함으로써 러시아의 전쟁 노력과 러시아의 우크라이나인 살해를 돕고 있다. 이 모든 난맥상의 원인은 간단하다. 즉 필요할 때 인력으로 켜고 끌 수 없는 에너지 생산의 원천, 이 경우는 풍력발전이 핵과 석탄 및 천연가스를 기반으로 하는 발전의 합당한 대체수단이라도 되는 것처럼 유럽인들이 건설을 계속 추진했기 때문이다. 유럽인들이 지금 미국인보다 전기요금을 5배나 더 많이 지불하는 것은 자업자득이다. 아마도 이것이 그들을 이미 불황 속으로 몰아넣었을 것이다. 여러 나라가 자국 시민들의 난방을 위해 천연가스를 쥐어짜는 가운데 유럽의 이번 겨울이 어려울 것이라는 데에는 의문의 여지가 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

