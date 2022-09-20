[WT논평] Russia’s edge in tactical nuclear weapons (2)

Today, there’s no end in sight to Russia’s belligerence toward NATO. The West should deter Russia from using its tactical nuclear weapons.



Here are four steps the Biden administration and Congress should take, in cooperation with our NATO allies.



First, bolster NATO’s conventional force posture to deter future Russian adventurism against NATO territory and interests. This should include theater missile defenses and long-range fire capabilities, especially in frontline NATO countries (e.g., Poland and the Baltic States).



Deterring conventional war with Russia is critical to preventing escalation that involves Russian nuclear weapons.



Second, undermine Russia’s asymmetric advantage against NATO by deploying additional tactical nuclear weapons to Europe. This will narrow the nuclear deterrence gap with Russia, provide political reassurance to nonnuclear NATO allies and send a firm signal to Moscow discouraging first use ? or the threat of first use as a stratagem.



Third, deploy additional theater missile defenses to offset the threat of Russia’s missile-based tactical nukes.



Fourth, assess U.S. and NATO readiness to respond to a Russian tactical nuclear attack.



Russia’s mammoth edge in tactical nuclear weapons gives Moscow significant political-military advantages, including a broader range of policy options. It may even increase the chance of additional Russian risk-taking and adventurism.



The likelihood of Moscow using its tactical nuclear weapons isn’t tremendously high, due to the possibility of uncontrolled escalation. But the risk isn’t zero, making now the time to address this issue.

러시아의 전술핵무기 우위 (2) 피터 브룩스(전 미 국방부 부차관보) 오늘날 나토(북대서양조약기구)에 대한 러시아의 호전적 행위는 끝이 안 보인다. 러시아가 전술핵무기를 사용하지 않도록 서방이 저지해야 한다. 바이든 행정부와 미국 의회가 나토 동맹국들과 협력하는 가운데 취할 4단계 조치는 다음과 같다. 첫째, 장차 나토 영토와 이익에 대한 러시아의 모험적 행보를 저지하기 위해 나토의 재래식 군사력을 증강한다. 이것은 전역 미사일 방어체계와 장거리 화력 역량을 포함해야 하며, 특히 폴란드와 발트 국가들 같은 나토 최전선 국가들의 군사력을 강화해야 한다. 러시아와의 재래식 전쟁을 억제하는 것은 러시아의 핵무기가 개입되는 전쟁 확대를 방지하는 데 중요하다. 둘째, 유럽의 전술핵무기 추가 배치로 나토에 대한 러시아의 불균형적 우위를 약화시킨다. 이것은 러시아와의 핵억지력 격차를 좁히고 나토 동맹국들을 정치적으로 안심시키며 모스크바가 선제적으로 핵무기를 사용하거나, 혹은 선제적으로 핵무기를 쓰겠다고 위협하는 전략을 막는 강력한 신호가 될 것이다. 셋째, 러시아의 미사일 기반 전술핵무기 위협을 상쇄하기 위해서 전역 미사일 방어체계를 추가로 배치한다. 넷째, 러시아의 전술핵무기 공격에 대응하기 위해서 미국과 나토의 준비태세를 평가한다. 전술핵무기 분야에서 러시아의 압도적 우위는 폭넓은 정책 선택 등 모스크바에게 중요한 일련의 이익을 준다. 그것은 심지어 러시아가 추가로 위험 부담을 감수하고 모험적 행보를 하는 기회를 증가시킬 수 있다. 통제불능의 전쟁 확대 가능성 때문에 모스크바가 전술핵무기를 사용할 가능성이 엄청나게 높다고 할 순 없다. 그러나 위험 부담이 전무한 것은 아니므로 지금 이 현안에 대처할 때다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

