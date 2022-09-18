[WT논평] Safer nicotine-containing alternatives

In the last 30 years, 15 million Americans have died unnecessarily from cigarette smoking. To change this trajectory, it is time for the FDA to embrace bold, new thinking, including offering smokers safer nicotine-containing alternatives.



In fact, the majority tend to be people of color, those from lower socioeconomic status, those with dual addictions and those with co-occurring mental health disorders.



Another recent proposal by the FDA to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes will likely not produce the results FDA wants. The concept here is to establish a cap on nicotine in cigarettes so that they are no longer addictive.



This is not a new idea. Twenty-eight years ago, scientists proposed establishing a nicotine threshold for addiction.



To make real and meaningful progress in addressing the tremendous toll of cigarette smoking, it’s critical that the FDA authorize lower-risk nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.



For example, e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches are increasingly showing that they can help smokers quit. While these products are not safe, many believe they are significantly safer than combustible cigarettes.



Just as public health has embraced harm reduction concepts for opioids, alcohol and many other public health areas, we must embrace it for tobacco products too.



It may be hard for many to appreciate, but nicotine is not the devil; cigarettes are. As renowned researcher Michael Russell famously said, “People smoke for the nicotine, but they die from the tar.”



To truly embrace the concept of reducing harm, alternative nicotine products may be the game changer we have needed to save lives.

더 안전한 니코틴 함유 대체용품 재스지트 알루왈리아 (칼럼니스트) 지난 30년간 1500만명의 미국인이 흡연으로 불필요하게 사망했다. 이런 흐름을 바꾸기 위해 미국 식품의약국(FDA)이 흡연자들에게 더욱 안전한 니코틴 함유 대체용품들을 제공하는 것을 포함해 과감하고 새로운 사고를 포용할 때가 되었다. 사실 다수가 유색 인종이거나 사회경제적 하위계층이며 이중의 중독자들이고 수반된 정신건강 이상을 가진 사람들인 경향이 있다. FDA가 담배의 니코틴 최고 수준을 정하기 위해 최근 내놓은 또 다른 제안이 원하는 결과를 얻을 가능성이 있다. 이 발상은 궐련의 니코틴에 상한선을 정함으로써 담배의 중독성을 차단하는 것이다. 이것은 새로운 발상이 아니다. 28년 전 과학자들은 니코틴 중독의 한계점 설정을 제안했다. 흡연으로 인한 엄청난 인명 손실을 해소하는 데 실질적이고 의미 있는 진전을 이루기 위해 FDA가 전자담배와 니코틴 파우치 같은 위험 부담이 낮은 니코틴 제품들을 허가하는 것이 중요하다. 예를 들어 전자담배와 니코틴 파우치는 금연을 도울 수 있다는 것을 점점 더 많이 보여주고 있다. 이런 제품들이 안전하지는 않으나 많은 사람은 그런 제품이 가연성 담배보다 상당히 더 안전하다고 믿는다. 오피오이드(합성 진통제), 알코올, 기타 다수의 공공 보건 분야에서 손상 감소 개념을 도입한 것처럼 우리는 담배 제품에도 이를 도입해야 한다. 다소 이해하기 어려울지 모르나 니코틴이 악마인 게 아니고 담배가 악마다. 저명한 연구자 마이클 러셀은 이런 유명한 말을 했다. “사람들은 니코틴을 위해 흡연하지만 타르 때문에 죽는다.” 손상 감소 개념, 그리고 대체용 니코틴 제품들의 도입은 인명 구조를 위해 우리에게 필요한 게임체인저가 될 수도 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

