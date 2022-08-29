[WT논평] The successful counterterrorism strike

The successful counterterrorism strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri removed from the battlefield a dangerous terrorist who declared war on the U.S. decades ago.



But serious questions remain about the extent to which al Qaeda enjoys the same sort of safe haven in Afghanistan that it used to plot and plan attacks against the U.S. during the previous Taliban regime.



We don’t know who will replace al-Zawahiri or whether his death preempted any imminent threats to U.S. national security. The more likely scenario is that the growing number of al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan will carry on with their attack planning despite their leader’s demise.



As expected, the Taliban never adhered to the February 2020 Doha agreement with the Trump administration, which called for them to sever all ties to al Qaeda and not to allow terror groups to use the country again as a staging ground for attacks abroad.



In spite of this successful strike, we are still in the crosshairs of al Qaeda, which homestead in Afghanistan’s ungoverned space.



Al Qaeda continues to benefit from a close historical relationship and tactical support from the notorious Haqqani Network, whose leader Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Taliban’s acting minister of interior.



We can be sure the U.S. intelligence community and its Department of Defense partners were already focused on the next counterterrorism mission.



That’s the nature of the seemingly never-ending mission to find and finish off the terrorists who seek to do us harm. It will continue as long as Afghanistan remains a failed state and a petri dish for nurturing threats to the region and beyond.

성공적인 대(對)테러 공격 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 수십 년 전 미국에 전쟁을 선포한 위험한 테러 분자인 알카에다 지도자 아이만 알자와히리를 살해하는 데 성공한 대(對)테러 공격으로 전투 현장에서 위험한 테러 분자 한 명을 제거했다. 그러나 이전 탈레반 정권 재임 동안 알카에다가 미국을 공격할 계획을 세웠던 아프가니스탄에서 동일한 종류의 피신처를 어느 정도 마련해두고 있는지에 관한 중대한 의문은 여전히 남아 있다. 우리는 누가 알자와히리를 대신할 것인지 혹은 그의 죽음이 미국 국가안보에 임박한 일련의 위협들을 미연에 방지한 것인지 여부를 모른다. 아프간에서 차츰 증가하는 알카에다 전투원들이 자기네 지도자의 죽음에도 그들의 공격 계획을 계속 추진하리란 것이 보다 가능성 높은 시나리오다. 예상된 바와 같이, 탈레반은 2020년 2월 트럼프 행정부와 맺은 합의를 한 번도 준수하지 않았다. 이 합의는 탈레반이 알카에다와의 모든 관계를 끊고, 테러 집단들이 외국을 공격하기 위한 근거지로 다시는 아프간을 이용하지 못하게 할 것을 요구한다. 이번의 성공적 공격에도 불구하고 우리는 아프간 지배 밖에 있는 공간을 근거지로 삼고 있는 알카에다가 노리는 대상이다. 알카에다는 악명 높은 하카니 조직과 역사적으로 밀접한 관계이며 그들로부터 전술적 지원의 혜택을 받고 있다. 이 조직의 지도자 시라주딘 하카니는 탈레반 정권의 내무장관 대행이다. 우리는 미국 정보기관과 국방부의 담당자들이 차기 대테러 작전 임무에 초점을 맞추었다고 확신할 수 있다. 우리에게 해를 끼치려 드는 테러 분자들을 찾아 제거하는 것은 일견 끝이 없는 성격의 임무다. 아프간이 실패한 국가로 남아 역내외의 각종 위협을 키우는 배양접시 노릇을 하는 한 그 임무는 계속될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △safe haven : 피난처, 안전한 곳 △preempt : 미연에 방지하다 △adhere : 들러붙다 △staging ground : 활동무대 △homestead : 정부 공여 농지에서 농사 지으며 살다

