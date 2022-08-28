[WT논평] Eliminating terrorist leaders

Two missiles from a Hellfire drone targeted Ayman al-Zawahiri, the 71-year-old emir of al Qaeda, who was taking his morning tea on the balcony of a well-appointed home in an exclusive Kabul neighborhood.



Al-Zawahiri had been hiding out in remote locations since 2011 when SEAL Team Six killed Osama bin Laden, al Qaeda’s founder and first leader. Despite the isolation, he achieved goals: Al-Qaeda today controls more territory than ever, with branches in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.



After last August’s shambolic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s subsequent takeover, he had evidently come to believe he could return to the capital to work in comfort and safety. It was a fatal mistake.



Taliban negotiators promised not to cooperate with al Qaeda or other groups “threatening the security of the United States and its allies.” Former President Donald Trump and Mr. Biden apparently believed them. That, too, was a fatal mistake.



Eliminating terrorist leaders is useful. But those waging what they regard as a 1,400-year-old jihad against infidels, heretics and apostates tend to be tenacious. The phrase “forever war” doesn’t daunt them. It inspires them.



The rulers of China and Russia also are waging a kind of war against the West. Neo-isolationists ― they prefer to be called “restrainers” ― will argue that we can’t deal with all these threats simultaneously. But to survive in the jungle, you must defend yourself, not just against lions. The crocodiles can eat you, too.



Al Qaeda will soon have a new emir. The front-runner appears to be Saif al-Adel, a 62-year-old former Egyptian special forces colonel.

테러 지도자들 제거하기 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 헬파이어 드론의 미사일 2발이 71세의 알카에다 지도자 아이만 알자와히리를 겨냥했다. 그는 카불 근교의 특권층 주거단지에 있는 잘 꾸며진 주택의 발코니에서 아침 차를 마시고 있었다. 미군 특수부대 실(SEAL)의 제6팀이 알카에다 창설자이자 첫 지도자였던 오사마 빈 라덴을 살해한 2011년 이후 알자와히리는 오지 여러 곳을 전전하며 숨어 지냈다. 고립된 생활에도 불구하고 그는 일련의 목표를 달성했다. 즉 알카에다는 오늘날 인도태평양과 중동, 아프리카에 산하 조직을 거느리고 그 어느 때보다 넓은 영토를 통제하고 있다. 지난해 8월 엉망진창으로 진행된 미군의 아프가니스탄 철수와 뒤이은 탈레반의 정권 장악 후 그는 수도 카불로 돌아가 안락하고 안전한 생활을 누리며 일할 수 있게 되었다고 믿은 게 분명하다. 그것은 치명적 실수였다. 탈레반 협상가들은 알카에다 혹은 “미국 및 동맹국들의 안보를 위협하는” 다른 단체들과 협력하지 않겠다고 약속했다. 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령과 바이든 대통령은 그들을 믿은 것이 분명하다. 그것 역시 치명적 실수였다. 테러 지도자들을 제거하는 것은 유익하다. 그러나 불신자와 이단자, 배교자들과 맞서는 1400년 된 성스러운 전쟁으로 간주하는 행위를 하고 있는 자들은 끈질긴 경향이 있다. ‘영원한 전쟁’이란 문구에 그들은 겁먹지 않는다. 오히려 그것이 그들을 부추긴다. 중국과 러시아의 통치자들 역시 서방을 상대로 일종의 전쟁을 벌이고 있다. ‘인내론자’로 불리고 싶어하는 신고립주의자들은 우리가 이런 일련의 위협을 동시에 처리할 수 없다고 주장할 것이다. 그러나 정글에서 살아남으려면 단지 사자들로부터만 자신을 방어해서는 안 된다. 악어들 역시 당신을 잡아먹을 수 있다. 알카에다는 조만간 새 지도자를 갖게 될 것이다. 이집트군 특수부대 대령 출신인 62세의 사이프 알아델이 선두주자로 보인다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

