[WT논평] China plans to invade Taiwan (1)

Earlier this year, a Russian intelligence analyst leaked a classified conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping wherein Mr. Xi told Mr. Putin that China had been planning to invade Taiwan in the fall of 2022.



The Russian intelligence analyst leaked this information to the private Western intelligence firm known as Bellingcat, which then disseminated that intelligence to the Western press.



About a month after that supposed conversation, Mr. Putin ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has torn Europe apart and has kept the world on the brink of nuclear war.



Many observers believe that the shambolic Russian invasion of Ukraine has dissuaded Mr. Xi’s regime from launching the planned invasion of Taiwan.



I disagree. I am concerned the Chinese leadership under Mr. Xi is looking for an excuse to launch an attack of some kind against Taiwan, whether it be a naval blockade or an invasion, by the fall of this year.



Far from convincing Mr. Xi an attack or blockade of Taiwan is off-the-table due to how poorly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone, the protracted Russo-Ukraine War may be just what Mr. Xi needs to reaffirm his loosening grip on power.



American presidents of both political parties acted in accordance with the “arsenal of democracy” model that Roosevelt created more than 80 years ago.



Yet, what so few have clearly realized is that the arsenal of democracy is predicated upon America possessing a robust industrial capability within its borders.



Since the 1970s, American manufacturing has been on the decline whereas the manufacturing capabilities of rival countries, notably China, have been on the rise.

중국은 대만 침공을 계획한다(1) 브랜던 J 웨이처트(지정학 분석가) 올해 초 한 러시아 정보분석가는 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가 주석 간에 있었던 기밀 대화를 누설했다. 이 대화에서 시진핑은 중국이 2022년 가을 대만을 침공하는 계획을 세우고 있다고 푸틴에게 말했다. 그 러시아 정보분석가는 ‘벨링캣’이란 명칭의 서방 민간 정보회사에 이 정보를 흘렸다. 이어서 이 회사는 그 정보를 서방 언론에 퍼뜨렸다. 이 추정상의 대화가 있고 대략 한 달 후 푸틴은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공을 지시했다. 침공은 유럽을 찢었고 세계를 핵전쟁 직전으로 내몰았다. 엉망인 러시아의 우크라이나 침공이 시진핑 정권으로 하여금 계획된 대만 침공의 개시를 단념하도록 설득했다고 많은 관측통들은 믿는다. 필자는 동의하지 않는다. 필자는 시진핑이 주도하는 중국 지도부가 해상봉쇄가 되었든 침공이 되었든 모종의 대만 공격을 개시할 구실을 찾고 있는 것으로 우려한다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공이 너무나 허술하게 진행된 탓에 시진핑이 대만 침공이나 봉쇄를 고려하지 않도록 납득시키기는커녕 장기화하는 러시아-우크라이나 전쟁은, 바로 시진핑이 자신의 느슨해진 권력 장악력을 다시 강화하는 데 필요한 것일 수도 있다. 공화당이든 민주당이든 역대 미국 대통령들은 프랭클린 루스벨트가 80년도 더 지난 과거에 만들어낸 ‘민주주의 병기고’(arsenal of democracy) 모델에 따라 행동했다. 그러나 민주주의 병기고는 미국이 자국 안에서 견실한 산업 역량을 보유하는 것에 달려 있다는 점을 명확하게 인식한 사람은 별로 없다. 1970년대 이후 미국 제조업은 쇠퇴 일로를 걷고 있는 반면 경쟁국들, 특히 중국의 제조업 역량은 상승하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △wherein : 거기에서 △disseminate : 퍼뜨리다 △shambolic : 엉망인, 난장판인

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]