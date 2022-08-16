[WT논평] The communist Chinese model is not superior (3)

If you don’t think that is important, imagine if your child’s or grandchild’s favorite movie or singer was from China.



One obvious result of this dominance is that the English language is now the planet’s reserve language. The U.S expanded and completed the linguistic colonization of the world.



About 1.35 billion people speak English, most of them (about 1 billion) as a second language. By comparison, about 1.1 billion people speak Mandarin, almost all of them as a first language.



We also dominate education. According to the Center for World University Rankings, 29 of the top 50 universities globally are found in the United States. The highest-rated Chinese university is #58.



How about national security? The United States enjoys two of the longest peaceful borders on the planet and leads multiple networks of alliances.



In comparison, the Chinese have few friends, are surrounded by hostile neighbors, including India, Vietnam, Australia, the Philippines, Japan and, most importantly, Taiwan, and use half of their military resources to ensure their border security.



Given all of this, it is obvious that the best way to approach the threat posed by communist China is to build on our strengths. We did not become the world’s dominant economic, educational, linguistic, cultural and military force by worrying about every new contender.



We achieved that dominance by emphasizing personal liberty and resisting collectivism, keeping government involvement in our lives to a minimum, valuing creativity and innovation in all their forms, recognizing and defending private property, and respecting the rule of law.

공산주의 중국 모델은 우월하지 않다 (3) 마이클 맥켄나(칼럼니스트) 만약 미국의 압도적 문화 콘텐츠가 별로 중요하지 않다고 생각하는 독자가 있다면 자녀나 손주가 좋아하는 영화나 가수가 중국 출신이라고 한번 상상해보라. 이런 문화적 지배의 한 가지 명백한 결과는 영어가 현재 지구의 예비 공용어라는 사실이다. 미국은 언어를 통한 세계 지배를 확대하고 완성했다. 대략 13억5000만명이 영어를 사용하며 그 가운데 대다수인 10억명은 제2의 언어로 사용한다. 그에 비해 대략 11억명이 중국어를 사용하며 그중 대다수는 중국어가 모국어다. 우리는 또한 교육을 지배한다. 세계대학순위연구소에 따르면 전 세계 상위 50위에 드는 대학 가운데 29개가 미국에 있다. 가장 순위가 높은 중국 대학은 58위다. 국가안보는 어떤가. 미국은 지구에서 가장 길고 평화로운 국경의 혜택을 누리면서 다수의 동맹 조직을 주도한다. 그에 비해 중국은 우방국이 별로 없고 여러 적대적 인접국으로 둘러싸여 있는데, 그중에는 인도 베트남 호주 필리핀 일본 그리고 가장 중요한 대만이 포함되며 중국 군사자원의 절반이 자국 국경을 지키는 데 투입된다. 이 모든 것을 감안할 때 공산주의 중국이 제기하는 위협에 대처하는 최선의 방법은 우리의 국력을 축적하는 것이다. 우리가 경제, 교육, 언어, 문화, 군사 면에서 세계를 지배하는 강대국이 된 것은 모든 새로운 경쟁국 출현에 대한 걱정 때문이 아니다. 우리는 개인의 자유를 강조하고 집단주의에 저항하며, 시민 생활에 대한 정부 간섭을 최소화하고 모든 형태의 창의성과 기술혁신을 소중하게 생각하며, 사유재산을 인정하고 옹호하며 법의 통치를 존중함으로써 그런 지배력을 성취했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △in comparison : ∼와 비교하여 △hostile : 적대적인 △Mandarin : 표준 중국어

