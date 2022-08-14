[WT논평] The communist Chinese model is not superior (1)

Sometimes Americans’ competitive nature requires that we think of our current rivals as much more impressive than they actually are. As difficult as it is to imagine now, in the 1950s and 1960s, many thought that Soviet Russia would overtake us. They turned out to be wrong.



In the 1970s, the Arabs were going to run the world because of their perceived hegemony in oil. Didn’t happen. In the 1980s and into the 1990s, the United States was fixated on the idea that Japan, Inc. was the new, better model.



Now, we face communist China, whose impressive and bloody 50-year run has transformed them from a mostly poor and rural farm economy to the world’s factory floor.



Many, including some in the United States, believe that the communist model emphasizing conformity, the collective, and the unquestioned authority of the state is superior to our own.



Let’s take a look at our new rival and how we compare.



First, the economy. Depending on how you count, China is either the largest or the second-largest economy in the world. Yet, Americans make between four and six times more than the Chinese per capita.



As always, aggregated numbers hide important information. America is already much wealthier than China, mostly because of the efficiency of the American economy and American businesses - U.S. GDP per worker is 6 times greater than China’s.



In the last 20 years, the American economy has generated $12 trillion more in wealth for American consumers than the Chinese economy has created for Chinese consumers.



Since 2019, 257,000 more people in China have become millionaires, while an additional 1.75 million Americans have become millionaires.

공산주의 중국 모델은 우월하지 않다 (1) 마이클 맥켄나(칼럼니스트) 늘 경쟁을 의식하는 미국인의 천성은 현재 우리의 경쟁 상대국들을 실제보다 훨씬 더 위협적으로 여기도록 요구하는 경향이 있다. 지금은 상상하기 어렵지만 1950∼1960년대 많은 미국인은 소련이 우리를 추월할 것이라고 생각했다. 이는 틀린 것으로 드러났다. 1970년대에는 아랍인들이 막강한 석유 패권을 등에 업고 세계를 지배하려 했다. 그런 일은 벌어지지 않았다. 1980∼1990년대 미국은 일본 주식회사가 새롭고 더 좋은 모델이란 생각에 집착했다. 지금 우리는 인상적이고 잔혹한 50년의 국가 경영을 통해 대체로 빈곤한 변방의 농업 경제에서 세계의 공장으로 탈바꿈한 공산주의 중국과 맞서고 있다. 미국인 일부를 포함한 다수 사람들은 순종과 집단 및 의심 없이 받아들여지는 국가의 권위를 강조하는 공산주의 모델이 우리 모델보다 더 우월하다고 생각한다. 우리의 새 경쟁자를 살펴보고 우리와 어떻게 비교되는가 보자. 첫째는 경제다. 계산하는 방식에 따라 중국 경제는 세계 최대이거나 혹은 두 번째다. 그러나 미국인들은 중국인들보다 1인당 4∼6배를 더 생산한다. 항상 그렇듯이 집계된 숫자는 중요한 정보를 숨긴다. 미국은 중국보다 이미 훨씬 더 부유하다. 이는 주로 미국 경제 및 미국 기업의 효율성 덕분이다. 미국의 근로자 1인당 국내총생산(GDP)은 중국보다 6배나 많다. 지난 20년간 미국 경제는 자국 소비자들을 위해서, 중국 경제가 중국 소비자들을 위해 창출한 것보다 12조달러(약 1경5672조원)가량 더 많은 부를 창출해냈다. 2019년 이후 중국에서 25만7000명이 새롭게 백만장자가 된 반면 미국에서는 175만명이 백만장자 명단에 추가됐다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △impressive : 인상적인, 화려한, 주목할 만한 △overtake : 추월하다

