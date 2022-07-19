[WT논평] To convert the American automobile market (3)

More importantly, the 2023 Cadillac Lyric will take more than 45 minutes to recharge on a “fast” charger.



We want every car in America to take seven to ten times as long as current cars to fuel up while simultaneously providing a 12% to 15% shorter total mileage range? That’s progress?



It’s worth it, Bernie Sanders and AOC tell us. It’s worth it to save the planet. Even if true, that is debatable, but are electric vehicles really going to make the world better?



Tom Harris, executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition, says no. “When you manufacture an EV, you produce so much more carbon dioxide that by the time it gets to the showroom it has already put out more than twice as much carbon dioxide as a normal gas powered vehicle.”



Mr. Harris went on to point out. It takes about 100 barrels of oil (equivalent in energy) to make one battery for a car but that single battery only stores about one barrel of oil in energy.



If there was a business plan for this whole EV thing, that would seem like important data to consider. The math is not promising.



Finally, there is the question of how all the electricity for these cool cars is generated? Of the top 10 U.S. electric power plants in 2019, nine had steam turbines powered by nuclear energy, coal, and natural gas.



So all those electric cars intended to lower our use of traditional energy sources will be overwhelmingly fueled by traditional energy sources.



The electric car is being forced upon us by government fiat, not by consumer demand. It is less efficient, travels fewer miles, has no meaningful support infrastructure, it eliminates existing jobs and it doesn’t really lower our carbon footprint.

미국 자동차 시장 개조하기 (3) 팀 콘스턴틴(칼럼니스트) 전기차인 2023년형 캐딜락 리릭이 ‘급속’ 충전기로 재충전하는 데에만 45분 이상 걸린다는 점은 아주 중요하다. 우리는 미국의 모든 자동차가 연료를 완전히 채우는 데 기존 차들보다 7∼10배나 더 걸리면서 제공하는 총 주행거리는 되레 12∼15% 짧은 것을 원하는가. 그것이 발전인가. 그럴 가치가 있다고 민주당의 버니 샌더스 상원의원과 알렉산드리아 오카시오코르테스(AOC) 하원의원은 말한다. 지구를 구하는 일은 가치가 있다. 논란의 여지가 있으나 그 말이 진실이라 할지라도 전기차가 실제로 세상을 더 낫게 만들겠는가. 국제기후과학연맹(ICSC) 톰 해리스 사무국장은 아니라고 말한다. “전기차를 생산할 때, 차량이 전시장에 도착할 때까지 이산화탄소가 이미 훨씬 더 많이 생산되어 이산화탄소 배출량이 일반적인 휘발유 동력 차량보다 2배 이상 많다.” 해리스는 계속해서 지적했다. 전기차 한 대의 배터리 한 개를 만드는 데 약 380ℓ에 해당하는 대략 100배럴과 동등한 에너지가 들어가지만, 배터리 한 개의 저장량은 기름 1배럴(약 3.8ℓ)의 에너지에 불과하다. 만약 전기차 사업 전체에 관한 계획이란 것이 존재한다면 이런 수치는 참고해야 할 중요한 데이터임이 틀림없다. 계산은 유망하지 않다. 끝으로, 이 멋진 자동차에 넣을 모든 전기를 어떻게 발전할 것인가 하는 문제가 있다. 2019년 미국의 10대 발전소 가운데 9개가 원자력과 석탄, 천연가스를 동력원으로 삼는 증기터빈을 보유했다. 그러므로 전통적인 여러 가지 에너지원 사용을 줄일 의도인 그 모든 전기차는 압도적으로 전통적인 에너지원을 연료로 쓸 것이다. 전기차는 소비자 수요가 아닌 정부 명령으로 우리에게 강요되고 있다. 전기차는 효율성이 떨어지고 주행거리가 더 짧으며, 의미 있는 지원 인프라를 갖지 못하고 기존의 일자리를 없애며, 우리의 탄소 배출량을 실제로 줄이지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

