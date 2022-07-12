[WT논평] Eliminating tariffs imposed on China

President Biden is considering the cancellation of former President Donald Trump’s successful China tariffs, ostensibly to mitigate the worst inflation the U.S. has faced in 40 years.



Eliminating tariffs imposed on China would have a minuscule effect on inflation while emboldening yet another autocrat, as it would represent a unilateral concession to the Communist Chinese government.



The People’s Republic of China is the premier threat to U.S. national security and a menace to its neighbors. It remains Beijing’s official policy to “reunify” with Taiwan.



China’s conquest of Taiwan, home to 92% of the world’s production capacity for the advanced semiconductors that make modern life possible, would give it a commanding position over the indispensable sea trade lanes in East Asia and would be a disaster for the United States.



The Chinese Communist Party supports the repeal of the Trump tariffs because they know it would advantage them. The tariffs established credible deterrence in our relationship with China for the first time in decades.



They brought the Chinese Communist Party to the table for an unprecedented “Phase 1” trade deal in 2020, aimed at establishing fair and reciprocal trade.



It required major structural changes by China in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, currency, expanding trade and dispute resolution.



At least one member of the Biden administration, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recognizes the risk, saying, “Lifting tariffs now would cost the U.S. leverage at the negotiating table with the Chinese and would not do much to combat inflation.”



Mr. Trump imposed these tariffs to address the unequal and predatory trade practices of the People’s Republic of China.

중국에 대한 관세 철폐 마이클 포켄더(전 미국 재무부 차관보) 바이든 대통령이 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령 시절의 성공적인 대중국 관세 철회를 고려하고 있다. 40년 만에 미국이 직면한 최악의 인플레이션을 완화한다는 게 표면상 이유다. 중국에 가해진 관세 제거는 인플레이션에 미미한 영향을 미치는 반면 또 다른 독재자를 대담하게 만들 것이다. 관세 제거는 공산주의 중국 정부에 대한 일방적 양보를 뜻할 것이기 때문이다. 중화인민공화국은 미국 국가안보에 대한 제1의 위협이자 이웃나라들에 대한 위협이다. 대만과의 ‘재통일’은 베이징의 공식 정책으로 남아 있다. 현대 생활을 가능케 하는 첨단 반도체의 세계적 생산 역량의 92%를 차지하는 본산지 대만을 중국이 정복하는 것은 동아시아의 필수불가결한 해상무역 통로에 대한 우위를 중국에 주고 미국에는 재앙이 될 것이다. 중국 공산당은 트럼프 관세의 폐지를 지지하는데, 폐지가 자기네한테 유리하다는 것을 알기 때문이다. 이 관세는 중국과의 관계에서 수십년 만에 처음으로 미국의 믿을 만한 억지력을 확립했다. 이 관세 덕분에 공정하고 상호적인 무역 확립을 목표로 한 2020년의 전례 없는 ‘제1단계’ 무역협상을 위한 테이블로 중국 공산당을 끌어낼 수 있었다. 그것은 지식재산권과 기술이전, 농업, 금융서비스, 통화, 무역 확대, 분쟁 해결 등 여러 분야에서 중국의 중요한 구조적 변화를 요구했다. 바이든 행정부에서 적어도 한 사람의 구성원, 즉 캐서린 타이 무역대표부(USTR) 대표는 “지금 관세를 해제하는 것은 중국과의 협상 테이블에서 미국의 영향력 행사 수단을 희생시키고, 인플레이션 악화를 막는 데 큰 기여를 하지 못할 것”이라며 관세 폐지에 따른 위험 부담을 인정한다 트럼프는 중화인민공화국의 불평등하고 약탈적인 무역관행을 처리하기 위해 이 관세를 부과했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

