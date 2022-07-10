[WT논평] Putin is revitalizing the NATO (1)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is revitalizing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), an alliance that has never been obsolete but had become obsolescent.



Of course, boosting NATO was not the Russian dictator’s intention. He expected his invasion of Ukraine to divide and perhaps destroy this beneficial international community.



NATO was founded in 1949 to prevent the Soviet Union - an ally against the Nazis but only after Hitler broke his pact with Stalin - from subjugating Western Europe as it had Eastern Europe.



Even after the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1991, many East European nations were eager to join NATO. They believed that membership ensured independence - come what may.



West Europeans, by contrast, tended to see NATO’s mission as accomplished. Many embraced the delusion that peace had become natural and war unnatural - at least in their corner of the world. So western Europeans allowed their military capabilities to weaken.



A few years ago, I suggested to a senior German diplomat that his country was free riding at America’s expense while growing increasingly dependent on Mr. Putin’s fossil fuels. That dependence, I added, would sharply increase upon completion of Nord Stream 2, the underwater pipeline that was to deliver huge quantities of gas directly from Russia to Germany.



“We’re not becoming dependent on their gas!” he protested. “They’re becoming dependent on our money!”



A year ago, President Biden waived sanctions on the pipeline. Sen. Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called out the mistake.



He was right, but it required Russia’s latest barbaric aggression to cap the pipeline.

푸틴이 나토를 다시 활성화하고 있다(1) 리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이 쇠퇴해 가고 있었으나 그렇다고 용도 폐기된 적도 없는 나토(북대서양조약기구)를 다시 활성화하고 있다. 물론 나토를 북돋우는 것은 러시아 독재자의 의도가 아니었다. 그는 자신의 우크라이나 침공이 이 유익한 국제공동체를 분열시키고 어쩌면 파괴할 것으로 기대했다. 제2차 세계대전 당시 소련(현 러시아)은 히틀러가 스탈린과의 조약을 깬 뒤에야 나치 독일에 대항하는 동맹국이 되었다. 2차 대전 초반 소련이 동유럽에서 그랬던 것처럼 전후 서유럽을 지배 아래 두는 것을 방지하기 위해 1949년 나토가 창설되었다. 1991년 소련이 무너진 뒤에도 다수 동유럽 국가들은 나토에 가입하려고 애를 썼다. 그들은 나토 회원국 자격이 무슨 일이 있어도 독립을 보장해 줄 것으로 믿었다. 그에 비해 서유럽 사람들은 나토의 임무가 이미 달성된 것으로 보는 경향이 있었다. 많은 사람이 적어도 자기네 지역에서만은 평화가 자연스럽고 전쟁은 부자연스러운 것이라는 착각을 받아들였다. 그리하여 서유럽 사람들은 군사적 역량의 약화를 방치했다. 몇 해 전 필자는 독일의 한 고위 외교관에게 미국이 희생하는 대가로 독일이 안보 면에서 무임승차를 하는 한편 푸틴의 화석연료에 대한 의존을 증가시키고 있다는 견해를 넌지시 밝혔다. 러시아에서 독일로 엄청난 양의 천연가스를 직접 공급하게 되는 해저 송유관 ‘노르트스트림’ 2호 완공으로 그 의존은 급격히 증가할 것이라고 필자는 덧붙였다. 그는 이렇게 항의했다. “우리가 그들의 천연가스에 의존하게 되는 것이 아니다. 그들이 우리 돈에 의존하게 된다.” 1년 전 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 이 송유관에 대한 제재를 포기했다. 상원 외교위원회 위원장 밥 메넨데스 의원은 이것이 실수라고 주장했다. 메넨데스가 옳았다. 이 송유관은 결국 러시아의 최근 야만적 침공이 있은 뒤에야 폐쇄됐다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

