[WT 논평] The U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan (2)

US. policymakers insist on seeing the fight with Russia in Ukraine or China in Taiwan in local terms but in both places, the adversary enjoys the manifest advantages of proximity.



The military experts indicate that the U.S. Navy and Air Force would face great challenges supplying Taiwan now that China has modernized and expanded its forces.



Saying to Beijing unambiguously, cross the straits and America will defend the island state is foolish - American forces would likely get their butts kicked.



Instead, tell Beijing: Cross the straits and China is in a global war with the U.S. Navy, and be prepared to sink Beijing’s dreams of Pacific glory within a week.



Even the most appropriate statement of policy and realignment of American forces rings hollow when in Europe, where the U.S. enjoys superiority, it refuses to even permit its surrogate to take the fight to the Russians. The U.S. can best avoid an invasion of Taiwan by standing up to Russia now.



That should begin with the United States through NATO or another coalition of willing nations, providing naval escorts for Ukrainian exports to break the Russian blockade and providing Kyiv with offensive weapons.



Make it plain that if Russia resorts to its nuclear, chemical, hypersonic missiles and other asymmetrical weapons or so much as plucks the hair from the head of a single allied soldier, the U.S. Navy would sink the Russian Navy and commercial vessels wherever they sail.



We need to clarify our strategy and revitalize our forces in the Pacific, but those won’t keep the peace if Russian President Vladimir Putin cows Mr. Biden in Europe.

대만에 관한 미국의 전략적 모호성 정책(2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예교수·경영학) 미국 정책 입안자들은 우크라이나에서 러시아와 싸우는 것이나 대만에서 중국과 싸우는 것 둘 다 국지적 측면에서 본다고 주장하는데, 두 곳 모두 적들이 명백한 근접 거리의 이점을 누린다. 군사 전문가들은 중국이 자국 군대를 현대화하고 증강했기 때문에 미국 해군과 공군이 대만에 군수품을 공급하는 데 커다란 도전에 직면할 것이라고 지적한다. 대만해협을 건너면 미국이 이 섬나라를 방어할 것이라고 베이징에 분명하게 말하는 것은 어리석은 짓이다. 미국 군대는 혼이 날 것이다. 대신 베이징에 이렇게 말해야 한다. 대만해협을 건널 경우 중국은 미국 해군과 세계적 규모의 전쟁을 치를 것이며, 미국은 베이징이 꾸는 태평양 영광의 꿈을 일주일 안에 침몰시킬 준비가 되어 있다. 미국이 우위를 누리는 유럽에서 미국이 자국의 대리자가 러시아와 싸우는 것조차 허용하기를 거부한다면 가장 적절한 정책 선언과 미군 병력의 재편성마저도 공허해 보일 것이다. 미국이 지금 러시아에 대항하는 것만이 중국의 대만 침공을 피할 최선책이다. 그것은, 미국이 나토(북대서양조약기구) 혹은 자발적인 나라들의 다른 동맹을 통해 해군 호위를 제공함으로써 우크라이나가 러시아 봉쇄를 뚫고 수출을 재개하는 것, 그리고 키이우에 방어용 무기를 제공하는 것에서부터 시작해야 한다. 만약 러시아가 핵무기, 화학무기, 극초음속미사일과 다른 비대칭 무기에 의지하거나 혹은 연합군 병사의 머리를 털끝 하나라도 건드리는 날에는 미국 해군이 러시아 해군과 상업 선박이 어디를 항해하든 모조리 격침시킬 것이라는 점을 분명하게 밝혀야 한다. 우리는 태평양에서 우리의 전략을 분명하게 선언하고 군사력을 다시 활성화할 필요가 있지만 만약 조 바이든 미국 대통령이 유럽에서 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령한테 겁을 낸다면 그런 조치들은 평화를 유지하지 못할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △in terms : 측면에서 △proximity : 근접, 가까움 △unambiguously : 분명하게 △kick one’s butts : 혼내다 △surrogate : 대리의

