[WT논평] The last remnant of the Cold War

In 2015, Mr. Obama visited Cuba and restored diplomatic relations with the Castroite regime. “I have come here to bury the last remnant of the Cold War in the Americas,” he triumphantly declared.



Mr. Obama’s concessions were not reciprocated. On the contrary, the regime has continued imprisoning dissenters while strengthening its relations with China, Iran, Russia and Turkey.



Iran has established cultural centers and mosques across Venezuela, recruiting and radicalizing locals. A more immediate concern: Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles, capable of carrying precision armaments, have been positioned in Venezuela just over 1,200 miles from Miami.



Iran’s influence ops through cultural centers thrive in virtually every Latin American country, from Mexico to Chile, regardless of the political leanings of local governments.



China’s rulers also have developed strong ties with Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega broke off relations with Taiwan. Panama, long closely tied to the U.S., dumped Taipei in favor of Beijing in 2017. The following year, El Salvador followed suit.



China’s rulers have reportedly bribed officials in that country and are now moving forward to build a deep-water port and manufacturing zone from which U.S. companies will be excluded.



Throughout Central and South American, Beijing is financing infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road Initiative - loading countries with debts they may be unable to repay.



Chinese influence is everywhere in this hemisphere and moving forward in alarming ways. The goal appears to be both a substantial military presence and economic dominance within the next decade.

냉전의 마지막 잔재 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 오바마는 2015년 쿠바를 방문하여 카스트로 정권과 외교관계를 복원했다. “나는 남북 아메리카에서 냉전의 마지막 잔재를 묻기 위해 여기 왔다”고 그는 의기양양하게 선언했다. 오바마의 양보는 화답을 받지 못했다. 반대로 카스트로 정권은 반대자들을 계속 투옥하는 한편 중국, 이란, 러시아, 터키와 관계를 강화했다. 이란은 베네수엘라 전역에 문화센터와 이슬람사원을 구축했고 지역 주민들을 모집하여 급진적으로 만들었다. 다음이 더욱 시급한 우려 사항이다. 정밀타격 무기를 운반할 수 있는 이란제 무인항공기(드론)가 마이애미로부터 불과 1920㎞ 떨어진 베네수엘라에 배치되었다. 문화센터를 통한 이란의 계획적인 영향력 확대 행동은, 지역 정부들의 정치적 편향과 상관없이 멕시코로부터 칠레에 이르는 라틴아메리카의 사실상 모든 나라에서 왕성하게 진행되고 있다. 중국의 지배자들은 또한 니카라과와 강력한 관계를 발전시켰다. 다니엘 오르테가 대통령은 대만과의 관계를 끊었다. 오랜 기간 미국과 긴밀한 관계를 맺어왔던 파나마는 2017년 베이징을 지지하며 대만을 버렸다. 다음 해에 엘살바도르가 그 뒤를 따랐다. 중국의 지배자들은 그 나라 관리들에게 뇌물을 준 것으로 알려졌으며, 지금은 미국 기업들을 배제한 채 심해 항구와 생산단지를 건설하는 쪽으로 움직이고 있다. 베이징은 중남미 전역에서 일대일로를 통해 인프라 사업에 자금을 지원하여 당사국들이 상환할 가능성이 없는 빚을 떠안기고 있다. 중국은 중남미 전역에서 영향력을 행사하면서 놀라운 방식으로 전진한다. 중국의 목표는 향후 10년 안에 상당한 규모의 군사력을 현지에 주둔시키는 것과 경제적 지배권을 장악하는 것 두 가지로 보인다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]