Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 395 into law on Monday, declaring Nov. 7 of every year as “Victims of Communism Day.” The new law requires public schools to reserve at least one day a year to teach students the dangers of communism and the tragedies it has caused.



The bill specifically mandates schools finally discuss “decades of oppression and violence under communist regimes throughout the world” specifically noting how “the economic philosophies of Karl Marx … have proven incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity and dignity of human life.”



It also accurately discusses how communism’s “false promises or equality and liberation” has justified regimes that have been responsible for killing more than 100 million people.



When Cuban dictator Fidel Castro opened the gates of the island, an estimated 125,000 Cubans risked their lives in hopes of reaching freedom in the United States.



Those Cubans who fled the Castro regime are far from being alone. People from all over the world have risked their lives to escape communism by crossing the Iron Curtain and the demilitarized zone from North to South Korea, as well as making the dangerous trek throughout Latin America or even swimming from China to Hong Kong.



Still, a poll conducted the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation found that 1 in 5 millennials and 1 in 3 members of Gen Z view communism favorably.



Despite the brutality, slave labor and extrajudicial executions in countries like Soviet Russia, Maoist China, Juche North Korea and communist Cuba, schools have glossed over these historical tragedies despite their historical significance.

공산주의 희생자의 날 플로리다 주지사 론 디샌티스가 법안(HB) 395에 서명함으로써 매년 11월7일을 ‘공산주의 희생자의 날’로 지정해 기릴 수 있게 됐다. 이 새 법률은 공립학교가 1년에 최소한 하루를 할애해 학생들한테 공산주의가 초래한 각종 위험 및 여러 비극을 가르치도록 의무화한다. 이 법은 학교가 “카를 마르크스의 경제철학이 자유, 번영, 인간 생활의 존엄과 공존할 수 없음이 입증된” 과정을 구체적으로 지적하는 가운데 “전 세계 공산주의 정권들의 통치하에 수십 년 동안 자행된 압제 및 폭력”을 마침내 명확히 논하도록 명령한다. 이 법은 또한 공산주의의 “거짓 약속 혹은 거짓 평등과 해방”이 1억명 이상의 사람들을 살해한 책임이 있는 정권들을 정당화한 과정 또한 정확하게 논한다. 쿠바 독재자 피델 카스트로가 쿠바섬의 문을 열었을 때 12만5000명으로 추산되는 쿠바인들이 미국의 자유에 도달하겠다는 희망 아래 목숨의 위험을 무릅썼다. 그런 경우는 카스트로 정권에서 도망친 쿠바인들뿐만이 아니다. 전 세계 사람들이 공산주의에서 탈출하기 위해 철의 장막과 남북한의 비무장지대(DMZ)를 넘었을 뿐 아니라 중남미 전역에서 위험한 장거리 도보이동을 하거나 심지어는 중국 본토에서 홍콩으로 헤엄을 치면서 목숨의 위험을 감내했다. 그런데도 공산주의 희생자 기념재단이 실시한 여론조사는 밀레니얼세대(M세대) 5명 중 1명, Z세대 3명 중 1명이 공산주의를 호의적으로 보는 사실을 발견했다. 소련, 마오쩌둥 이념의 중국, 주체사상의 북한, 공산주의 쿠바 같은 나라들의 잔혹행위, 노예노동, 사법절차를 따르지 않은 처형에도 불구하고 여러 학교는 역사적 중요성을 무시하고 이런 역사적인 비극들을 숨겨 왔다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △reserve : 남겨두다 △mandate : 권한을 주다, 명령하다 △finally : 마침내 △specifically : 명확하게 △trek : 힘들게 오래 걷다, 이동하다 △far from alone : ∼뿐만이 아니다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]