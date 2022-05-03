[WT논평] The Ukraine war restarted nuke talk (2)

Nuke talk especially heats up anytime a rogue nation - usually one ostracized by the United Nations, such as Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, the late Muammar Gadhafi’s regime in Libya, or theocratic Iran - begins enriching uranium.



Yet, for the most part, as long as the world’s three largest nuclear powers - the U.S., Russia and China - do not square off in a war or are not sucked into a third-party conflict, the world assumes nukes are out of sight and out of mind. Or so we thought until recently.



The current Ukraine war has restarted nuke talk. Outnumbered Ukraine unexpectedly repelled Russian invaders and talk arose from Russia about the use of nuclear weapons.



Putin has recently boasted of possibly using nukes against both Ukraine, and those NATO countries who aided Kyiv.



In theory, should NATO and the U.S. supply Ukraine tanks, artillery and planes, the fierce Ukrainians could push the entire Russian army entirely out of their country. But would a nuclear Mr. Putin allow that?



Over the last few weeks, nuclear talk has arisen over a myriad of issues. If the war continues to go badly for Russia, at what point will a seemingly erratic Mr. Putin begin issuing nuclear redlines to Ukraine and its allies?



Ukraine nuke talk spins off into lots of other places. Nuclear North Korea is resuming its ballistic missile launches to intimidate nonnuclear South Korea and Japan.



China is rapidly expanding its nuclear stockpiles and now talks openly of ending a free Taiwan, warning Taiwan’s friends and allies to keep out - or else.

우크라이나 전쟁, 핵 논의 재개시켰다(2) 빅터 데이비스 핸슨(후버연구소 역사학자) 사담 후세인의 이라크, 리비아의 무아마르 카다피 정권, 신정주의 이란처럼 일반적으로 유엔에서 배척당하는 불량국가가 우라늄 농축을 시작할 때면 반드시 핵 논의가 특별히 가열된다. 그러나 대부분의 경우 세계 3대 핵 강국인 미국, 러시아, 중국이 전쟁에서 서로 싸우거나 혹은 제3자 분쟁에 빨려들어가지 않는 한 세계는 핵무기가 보이지 않으면 잊히는 것으로 가정한다. 혹은 최근까지 우리는 그렇게 생각했다. 현재 우크라이나 전쟁이 핵 논의를 재개시켰다. 수적으로 열세인 우크라이나가 뜻밖에 러시아 침략자들을 격퇴함에 따라 러시아에서 핵무기 사용에 관한 이야기가 고개를 들었다. 푸틴은 최근 우크라이나 및 키이우(키예프)를 지원한 나토(북대서양조약기구) 국가들을 상대로 한 핵무기 사용 가능성을 뽐냈다. 이론적으로는 나토와 미국이 우크라이나에 전차, 대포, 비행기를 제공할 경우 용맹한 우크라이나 국민들이 러시아 군대 전체를 자기네 나라 밖으로 완전히 밀어낼 수 있다. 그러나 핵무기를 가진 푸틴이 그런 사태를 용인할까. 지난 몇 주 동안 다수 현안을 둘러싸고 핵 논의가 벌어졌다. 만약 전쟁이 러시아에 계속 불리하게 진행될 경우 변덕스러워 보이는 푸틴이 우크라이나와 그 동맹국들에 대한 핵 레드라인을 어느 시점에서 제시하기 시작하지 않을까. 우크라이나 관련 핵 논의가 다른 여러 지역으로 파급되고 있다. 핵무장한 북한은 핵무기가 없는 한국과 일본을 위협하기 위해 탄도미사일 발사를 다시 시작하고 있다. 중국은 빠르게 핵무기 비축량을 확장하고 지금은 자유 대만을 끝장내겠다고 공공연히 말하며 대만에 우호적인 나라들과 동맹국들에 개입하지 말라고 경고한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

