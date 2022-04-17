[WT논평] All were great empires in the past (1)

All were great empires in the past, and all now have rulers determined to establish great empires in the future.” And the question is: “What are China, Russia and Iran?”



China is ruled by a Communist, Russia by a hyper-nationalist, and Iran by an Islamist. All three seek to restore what they consider their rightful realms, and all see the U.S. as their biggest obstacle.



It’s on this basis that they now have a flourishing alliance. No surprise that American diplomats speaking softly and carrying carrots instead of sticks fail to achieve progress with any of them.



Those who proclaim themselves jihadis of various stripes also intend to establish an empire, along with a caliphate, in the image of those that dominated much of the world for more than a thousand years.



By the way, though not an adversary, Turkey, the heartland of the former Ottoman Empire, has become America’s least reliable and most problematic ally since Recep Tayyip Erdogan became its neo-sultan.



Is America an empire - That depends on how you define the term. The U.S. has long led a rules-based, liberal, international order.



We hoped and even expected that post-Soviet Russia and post-Maoist China would become stakeholders in this arrangement, preferring compromise to confrontation and tacitly acknowledging that American predominance is the worst form of global organization - except for all the others that have been tried.



Over recent years, however, Moscow and Beijing have made abundantly clear that they intend to replace Washington as leader and chief rule-maker of an increasingly illiberal international order.

모두 과거에 위대한 제국이었다 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 모두 과거에 위대한 제국이었으며 지금은 모두 미래에 위대한 제국을 수립하겠다는 결의에 찬 지배자들이 통치한다.” 그리고 질문은 이렇다. “중국, 러시아, 이란은 무엇인가.” 중국은 공산주의자가, 러시아는 극단적인 민족주의자가, 이란은 이슬람주의자가 지배한다. 셋 모두 그들이 정당한 영역으로 간주하는 것을 추구하며 모두 미국을 자기네 최대의 장애물로 본다. 지금 그들은 이런 바탕 위에 성대한 동맹을 유지하고 있다. 몽둥이 대신 당근을 들고 다니며 부드러운 어조로 말하는 미국 외교관들이 그들 가운데 어느 누구와도 진전을 이루는 데 실패하는 것은 놀라운 일이 못 된다. 다양한 차원의 이슬람 성전주의자를 자칭하는 자들 또한 1000년 이상 세계의 많은 부분을 지배했던, 이슬람 국가 통치자인 칼리프 나라의 모습을 가진 제국을 수립할 심산이다. 그런데 적은 아니지만 과거 오토만 제국의 중심부인 터키는 레제프 타이이프 에르도안이 새로운 이슬람 국가의 왕처럼 행세하는 지도자가 된 이후 미국의 가장 신뢰할 수 없고 가장 문제가 많은 동맹국이 되었다. 미국은 제국인가. 그것은 독자의 용어 개념 규정에 달려 있다. 미국은 오랜 기간 법을 기반으로 하는 자유로운 국제질서를 주도해 왔다. 우리는 소련 이후의 러시아와 마오쩌둥 이후의 중국이 이런 국제질서의 이해당사자가 되길 희망했고 심지어 기대했다. 그를 통해 두 나라가 대립보다 타협을 선호하고, 비록 우월한 미국의 주도권 행사가 마음에 안 들지만 그래도 이제껏 시도된 국제질서 중에선 그나마 낫다는 점을 암묵적으로 받아들이길 바랐다. 그러나 최근 여러 해 동안 모스크바와 베이징은 워싱턴을 대신해, 점점 더 자유가 줄어드는 국제질서의 지도자 겸 규칙 제정자가 되겠다는 의중을 아주 분명히 드러냈다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

