[WT논평] The prospect of worldwide recession (1)

The war in Ukraine has turned a probable recession into a near certainty. A series of policy mistakes by U.S. and European leaders had put the world economy into a precarious position before the war ― and now the tipping point has been reached.



It was obvious to anyone who had a basic understanding of monetary history that having a record rise in the money supply ― far in excess of the supply of new goods and services ― over the last two years was almost certain to cause a great rise in inflation.



Many of us had sounded the alarm bell, but the obvious seemed to have eluded the leadership at the Fed and U.S. Treasury.



Biden administration officials first told us that the inflation was temporary. Now they say it is all Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fault and will be over in a year or two.



They conveniently ignore the fact that the excessive money supply began well before Mr. Putin’s war and is continuing. The Biden administration and the Fed are too timid about cutting spending and raising interest rates as much as would be required to stop inflation.



The Europeans are in a similar pickle, and many of the countries have engaged in an even dumber set of energy policies than the Biden administration.



Despite record gasoline and other fossil fuel energy prices, the Biden administration still refuses to remove all the destructive restrictions on oil and gas production and transport ― causing great economic hardship for no good reason.



For a decade, it has been known that the Russians were feeding monies to lobby against fracking and other oil and gas production. The payoffs appear to be working.

