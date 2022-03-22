[WT논평] The dark consequence of energy fantasy

President Biden’s rejection of reliable fossil fuels is triggering unintentional fallout. In the name of climate change, the president’s policies contribute to Russia’s devastating war on Ukraine and heightening nuclear fears. It’s the dark consequence of energy fantasy.



Russia’s tanks rolling into its neighbor’s homeland are powered by a windfall of oil revenues that have filled Moscow’s coffers beyond President Vladimir Putin’s fondest hopes.



Following 2020’s COVID-19-caused recession, rising global energy prices are partially responsible for the bounty, but Mr. Biden’s war on domestic fossil fuels has also lifted Mr. Putin’s ambitions.



Under Mr. Biden, America has regressed from energy independence to a nation forced to import more than 500,000 barrels of oil a day ― at nearly $100 per barrel ― from Russia.



In a Conservative Political Action Conference speech, former President Donald Trump lamented the role U.S. purchases of Russian oil play in funding Mr. Putin’s war on Ukraine.



Moreover, by foolishly endorsing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline ― built to transport natural gas from Russia ― Mr. Biden has encouraged Europe’s energy dependence.



Even as global outcry over his attack on Ukraine causes Mr. Putin to put his nuclear forces on high alert, the Islamic extremists of Iran close in on their own nuclear capability.



Mr. Biden is also seeking to resume buying Iranian oil, which would provide the regime with the means to stoke state-sponsored terrorism.



Energy policies that reward warmongering nations prioritize climate change over peace.

에너지 환상의 어두운 결과 의존 가능한 화석연료에 대한 바이든 대통령의 거부는 의도하지 않은 나쁜 결과를 촉발하고 있다. 기후변화라는 이름 아래 추진되는 대통령의 여러 정책이 우크라이나를 상대로 한 러시아의 파괴적인 전쟁 및 핵 공포를 고조시키는 데 기여하고 있다. 그것은 에너지 환상의 어두운 결과다. 이웃 나라 영토로 진격하는 러시아의 전차부대는 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령이 가장 좋아하는 희망을 뛰어넘는 수준으로 모스크바의 금고를 채워 온 뜻밖의 횡재 같은 석유 수입이 동력원이다. 코로나19가 원인이 된 2020년의 경기불황에 뒤이은 세계적 에너지 가격 상승이 이런 풍부한 자금 조성에 일부 책임이 있으나, 바이든의 미국 내 화석연료에 대한 전쟁 또한 푸틴의 야망을 끌어올렸다. 바이든 통치 아래 미국은 에너지 자립에서, 배럴당 거의 100달러로 하루 50만배럴 이상의 석유를 러시아에서 수입하지 않을 수 없는 나라로 퇴보했다. 보수주의정치행동회의(CPAC) 연설에서 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령은 미국의 러시아 석유 구매가 푸틴의 우크라이나 전쟁 자금 조달에서 하는 역할을 통탄했다. 뿐만 아니라, 러시아로부터 천연가스를 수송하기 위해 건설된 노르트 스트림2 송유관을 어리석게 지지함으로써 바이든은 유럽의 에너지 의존을 부추겼다. 그의 우크라이나 공격에 대한 전 세계적인 거센 항의로 인해 푸틴이 자국 핵무기 부대에 만반의 준비태세 명령을 내린 가운데 이란의 이슬람 극단주의자들은 독자적 핵무기 역량에 근접하고 있다. 바이든은 또한 이란산 석유 구입 재개를 모색하고 있는데, 이는 국가 후원 테러를 더 부추기는 수단을 이란 정권에 제공하게 된다. 전쟁을 도발하는 나라들에게 보상을 주는 에너지 정책 탓에 평화가 기후변화보다 뒷전으로 밀려났다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fallout : 좋지 못한 결과 △windfall : 우발적 소득, 뜻밖의 횡재 △fond : 즐기는

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]