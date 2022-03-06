[WT논평] Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine (1)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine under several pretexts reminds me of Adolf Hitler’s rationale for invading and annexing Sudetenland in 1938 and his invasion of Czechoslovakia and Poland a year later.



Then, as now, the excuse was that German-speaking people (then) and Russian-speaking people (now) wanted to be part of Germany (then) and Mother Russia (now).



In both cases, the excuses for invasion, occupation and murder were just that ― excuses. Some commentators say there has been nothing like Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine since World War II. There are dwindling numbers of people alive who lived through that period and witnessed the evil of Nazi brutality and genocide.



President Ronald Reagan lived through that era. This is why he coined the phrase “evil empire” to describe the Soviet Union. It’s one thing to read about evil in history books, but it is quite another to have witnessed it. One need only listen to Holocaust survivors for a powerful lesson in how deep human depravity can sink if it is not opposed.



One of the definitions of evil is “The force in nature that governs and gives rise to wickedness and sin.” In our age of moral relativity where nearly everything is tolerated and justified ― except people who oppose the new societal norms ― who speaks of wickedness and sin? It’s getting harder to find preachers known for sermons on the subject.



Albert Einstein, who was German and Jewish, and who lived through that dark period of mass slaughter, was right when he observed: “The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”

푸틴의 주권국가 우크라이나 침공(1) 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 몇 가지 핑계 아래 주권국가인 우크라이나를 침공한 것은 아돌프 히틀러가 1938년 수데테란트를 합병하고 1년 후 체코슬로바키아와 폴란드를 침공한 이유를 필자에게 상기시킨다. 지금처럼 구실은 당시 독일어를 사용하는 주민들, 그리고 지금 러시아어를 사용하는 주민들이 각각 당시 독일, 그리고 지금 모국 러시아의 일부가 되기를 원했다는 것이었다. 양자의 경우 침공, 점령, 살인의 구실은 단지 그것이었다. 일부 논평가들은 제2차 세계대전 이후 푸틴의 우크라이나 침공 같은 사건은 없었다고 말한다. 그 시기 동안 살면서 나치의 만행과 집단학살을 지켜본 생존자들의 숫자는 줄어들고 있다. 로널드 레이건 전 미국 대통령은 그 시대를 살았다. 그가 구소련을 묘사하기 위해서 “악의 제국”이라는 문구를 만들어 낸 이유가 이것이다. 역사책에서 악에 관해 읽는 것과 실제로 악을 지켜보는 것은 완전히 다르다. 반대하지 않을 경우 인간이 얼마나 깊이 타락에 빠질 수 있는가 하는 강력한 교훈을 얻기 위해서는 홀로코스트 생존자들의 말에 귀를 기울이는 것으로 충분하다. 악의 개념 규정 가운데 하나는 “사실상 사악함과 죄를 지배하고 낳는 힘”이다. 새로운 사회적 규범에 반대하는 사람들을 제외하면, 거의 모든 것이 용서되고 정당화되는 우리의 도덕적 상대주의 시대에 누가 사악함과 죄에 관해 말하겠는가. 이 주제에 관해 설교하는 설교자들을 찾기가 점점 더 어려워지고 있다. 집단학살의 어두운 시대를 살았던 유대계 독일인 알베르트 아인슈타인의 다음과 같은 견해는 옳다. “악한 인간들 때문이 아니라 그에 대해 아무 행동도 하지 않는 사람들 때문에 세상살이가 위험하다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △pretext : 핑계 △rationale : 이유, 근거 △excuse : 변명, 이유, 구실 △brutality : 잔인성, 만행 △genocide : 집단학살, 종족학살 △depravity : 타락

