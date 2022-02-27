[WT논평] To develop a counterstrategy to Russia (1)

Washington’s national security establishment had some 20 years to develop a counterstrategy to Russia that would project strength and deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from doing things like invading Ukraine.



Instead, we tried to make Russia our friend. That was not smart, and it now appears Russia will attack its neighbor and perhaps draw us into war too.



Most of Washington’s cognoscenti are stunned at the ferocity with which Mr. Putin is fighting to resubjugate former Soviet Ukraine, risking an “all-out” war with the U.S. to resolve once and for all who, Moscow or Washington, will call the shots in what Russia views as its backyard.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken best expressed the confusion among U.S. national security honchos. “It’s not clear what Russia’s central demand is”.



It is deeply troubling that those charged with safeguarding our security and deterring war, especially with key nuclear-armed opponents like Russia and China, haven’t done their homework.



Humiliated by the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia is now ready for revenge. Make no mistake: Russia believes it is already, in a sense, at war with America.



Mr. Putin exploited is the naivete of Washington leaders. In the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, Americans envisioned a future of friendship and cooperation with Russia.



Russia would embrace democracy and even join NATO. That was the conventional wisdom. But the “wise” were not paying attention. The Kremlin’s perception of America as its main adversary never changed.

러시아에 맞설 대항전략 개발 (1) 레베카 코플러(전략정보 분석가) 워싱턴의 국가안보를 좌지우지하는 사람들이 힘을 과시하려는 러시아에 맞서는 대항전략을 개발하고 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이 우크라이나를 침공하는 것과 같은 짓을 저지할 수 있는 기간이 대략 20년이었다. 대신 우리는 러시아를 우리의 우방으로 만들려고 시도했다. 그것은 현명한 처사가 아니었고 오늘날 러시아는 자기 이웃나라를 공격하고 있으며 어쩌면 우리 또한 전쟁에 끌어들일 것이다. 워싱턴의 전문가 대부분은 푸틴이 구소련에 속했던 우크라이나를 다시 지배하려고 싸우는 맹렬한 기세에 정신이 멍해져 있다. 이 투쟁 과정에서 푸틴은 러시아가 뒷마당으로 간주하는 곳을 모스크바나 워싱턴 둘 중 누가 지배할 것인지 최종 결정하기 위해 미국과의 “전면적인” 전쟁의 위험도 무릅쓰고 있다. 미 국무장관 토니 블링컨이 미국 국가안보 책임자들이 느끼는 혼란을 가장 잘 표현했다. “러시아의 중심적인 요구사항이 무엇인지 분명치 않다.” 우리 국가안보를 지키고 특히 러시아와 중국처럼 핵무장한 주요 적국들과의 전쟁을 억제하는 책임을 진 사람들이 철저한 준비를 하지 않은 것은 심각한 문제다. 구소련이 붕괴되는 굴욕을 당한 러시아는 지금 복수할 준비를 하고 있다. 분명히 말하건대 러시아는 어떤 의미에서는 이미 미국과 전쟁 중이라고 생각한다. 푸틴은 워싱턴 지도자들의 순진한 생각을 이용한다. 1991년 12월 구소련이 붕괴된 여파 속에서 미국인들은 장차 러시아와 우호 및 협력 관계를 맺을 것으로 상상했다. 러시아는 민주주의를 받아들이고 심지어 나토에 가입할 것이다. 그런 생각이 당시의 통념이었다. 그러나 “현자들”은 주의를 기울이지 않았다. 미국을 주적으로 생각하는 크레믈궁의 인식은 한 번도 변한 적이 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △establishment : 기득권층, 지배층 △be stunned : 정신이 멍하다 △ferocity : 흉포함 △cognoscenti : 전문가 △call the shots : 지배하다, 명령하다

