[WT논평] The world will witness a nuclear arms race (2)

North Korea was the only country to quit the NPT ― in 2003 ― and is reported to have provided Syria with training, materials, and assistance in constructing a plutonium reactor in Al-Kabir. Israel bombed this facility in September 2007, just prior to its going operational.



Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapons program until 2003 and in 2015 signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S., committing Iran to halt numerous nuclear programs for a certain period, to be verified by the IAEA.



Iran, however, has breached the accord several times, restricting IAEA inspectors’ access to some of their declared or suspect nuclear facilities. The U.S. quit the JCPOA in 2018 and is currently in negotiations with Iran to re-enter the agreement.



The immediate concern is that if North Korea is permitted to retain its nuclear weapons, other states in the region, like South Korea, Japan and others, eventually may seek their own nuclear weapons capability, despite U.S. extended deterrence commitments.



And if Iran, a nuclear weapons threshold state that pursued nuclear weapons until 2003, decides to acquire nuclear weapons, then countries in the region like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will also pursue their own nuclear weapons capabilities, despite the U.S. extended deterrence commitments.



And given that Al Qaeda had sought nuclear weapons and fissile material for dirty bombs to attack the west, it’s incumbent upon us to ensure that nuclear weapons and fissile materials are secure and protected from terrorists.



Separately but related, the U.S. and Russia recently signed a five-year extension (to February 2026) to the New Start Arms Reduction Treaty.

세계적인 핵 군비경쟁이 벌어진다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니 (전 미 대북협상 특사) 북한은 핵무기확산금지조약(NPT)에서 2003년에 탈퇴한 유일한 나라이며, 시리아의 알카비르에 있는 플루토늄 원자로 건설에 훈련과 물자 및 지원을 제공한 것으로 알려져 있다. 이스라엘은 원자로 가동 직전인 2007년 9월에 이 시설을 폭격했다. 이란은 2003년까지 핵무기 계획을 추진했으며, 2015년 중국·프랑스·독일·영국·미국과 핵합의(JCPOA·포괄적 공동행동계획)에 서명하여 일정 기간 다수의 핵계획을 중단하고 국제원자력기구(IAEA)의 검증을 받기로 약속했다. 그러나 이란은 이 합의를 몇 차례 위반하고 IAEA 사찰요원들이 이란이 신고했거나 혹은 의심되는 여러 핵시설 접근을 제한했다. 미국은 2018년 JCPOA에서 탈퇴했고, 현재는 이란과 합의 복원을 협상하고 있다. 북한이 핵무기 보유를 인정받는 경우 한국, 일본, 여타 국가 등 역내 다른 나라들이 미국의 핵 억지력 연장 약속에도 불구하고 결국은 핵무기 역량을 자체적으로 추구할 가능성이 있다는 점이 당면한 우려 사항이다. 그리고 2003년까지 핵무기를 추구하여 핵무기 보유의 문턱에 도달한 이란이 핵무기를 입수하기로 결정할 경우 사우디아라비아, 터키, 이집트 같은 역내 국가들 또한 미국의 핵 억지력 연장 약속에도 불구하고 자체적인 핵무기 역량을 추구할 것이다. 그리고 알카에다가 서방 세계를 공격하기 위해서 핵무기와 더러운 폭탄 제조용 핵분열 물질을 구하려고 시도했던 사실에 비추어 볼 때 핵무기 및 핵분열 물질을 테러분자들로부터 안전하게 보관하고 보호하도록 만전을 기하는 것이 우리에게 주어진 의무다. 이와 별개이지만 관련이 있는 사안으로, 미국과 러시아가 최근 신전략무기감축협정(START)을 2026년 2월까지 5년 연장하는 합의서에 서명한 점이 주목된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △commit : 약속하다 △declare : 신고하다 △threshold : 문지방, 문턱 △incumbent upon∼ : ∼에게 의무로 지워지는 △New Start Arms Reduction Treaty : 신전략무기감축협정

