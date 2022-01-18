[WT논평] North Korea as a nuclear weapons state (2)

The North has a reported nuclear arsenal of 30 to 60 nuclear weapons that can be mated to ballistic missiles. So, if you’re living in South Korea or Japan or anywhere else in Northeast Asia, North Korea is an existential nuclear threat. Eventually, it could be an existential nuclear threat to the U.S.



Getting North Korea to denuclearize will continue to be a challenge, especially given the nuclear and missile progress Mr. Kim has made with these programs during the last 10 years. But living with a nuclear North Korea will be an enduring nightmare for South Korea, Japan, the region and beyond. A nuclear arms race in the region, with allies like South Korea and Japan pursuing their own nuclear weapons, despite U.S. extended deterrence commitments, is a real likelihood.



Mr. Kim made it clear in January 2021 that the state must improve the dire economic situation in the North. Prior to COVID-19 and the North’s self-imposed isolation, a United Nations and North Korea joint study reported that over 40% of the population in the North was malnourished. One can only imagine what it is now. While focusing on the economic challenges, Mr. Kim also recently announced that North Korea will also develop “ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.” And given what we’ve seen over the past 10 years, it’s likely North Korea will be partially if not fully successful with these pursuits.



Suppose Mr. Kim decides that nuclear weapons are more important. In that case, the U.S. and allies and strategic partners have no alternative but to enhance containment, with additional sanctions, and increase deterrence efforts to counter the nuclear and conventional threat from North Korea.

핵무기 국가로서의 북한 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미국 대북협상 특사) 북한은 탄도미사일에 장착할 수 있는 30기 내지 60기의 핵무기를 보유한 것으로 알려졌다. 그러므로 독자가 한국이나 혹은 일본 아니면 동북아시아의 여타 지역에 살고 있을 경우 북한은 생존이 걸린 핵 위협이다. 결국 북한은 미국에 생존의 핵 위협이 될 수 있다. 북한을 비핵화시키는 것은 계속해서 힘든 과제가 될 것이다. 특히 김정은이 지난 10년 동안 이러한 계획을 통해서 핵무기 및 미사일 분야에서 이룬 진전을 고려할 때 그렇다. 그러나 핵무장한 북한과 함께 사는 것은 한국, 일본, 동북아 및 그 너머 지역 사람들에게 지속적인 악몽이 될 것이다. 미국의 억지력 연장 약속에도 불구하고 한국과 일본 같은 동맹국들이 자체적인 핵무기를 추구할 경우 동북아 지역의 핵무장 경쟁이 진정으로 가능해진다. 북한의 몹시 나쁜 경제 상황을 국가가 개선해야 한다고 김정은이 2021년 1월에 분명히 밝혔다. 북한 스스로 고립정책을 시행하고 또 코로나19가 발생하기 이전에 유엔 및 북한이 공동으로 실시한 연구는 북한 인구의 40% 이상이 영양 부족이라고 보고했다. 현재 어떤 상황인지 미루어 짐작할 수 있다. 김정은은 여러 가지 힘든 경제적 난관에 초점을 맞추는 한편 북한이 “초현대적인 전술핵무기, 극초음속 미사일, 잠수함발사탄도미사일 및 크루즈미사일을” 또한 개발할 것이라고 최근에 발표했다. 그리고 지난 10년 동안 우리가 목격한 바를 고려할 때, 북한이 이러한 목표 추구에 완전히 성공하지는 못할지라도 부분적으로 성공할 가능성은 있다. 핵무기가 더 중요하다고 김정은이 결정할 경우를 가정해 보자. 그럴 경우 미국과 동맹국들 및 전략적으로 협력하는 나라들은 추가 제재를 통해 억제를 강화하고 북한의 핵무기 및 재래식 무기로 인한 위협에 맞서 저지하기 위한 노력을 증강시키는 길 외에는 대안이 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △suppose:가정하다 △containment:억제, 견제 △enhance:높이다, 향상시키다

