[WT논평] Let’s think about the coming year

With Yogi Berra’s cautionary note in mind, let’s think about the coming year. In the November elections, the Republicans will take the majority in the House (with about 255 seats) and the Senate (with about 52 seats).



While winning federal elections, the Republicans, who now hold a 27-23 advantage in governorships, will manage to lose two of the 36 gubernatorial races being held in 2022.



Former President Donald Trump’s aura of inevitability will be dimmed by his endorsements, some of whom will lose, and some of whom will embarrass themselves and, by extension, their patron.



After the midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce her retirement.



As always, weakness is provocative. Either Russia or China, or both, will accelerate their international hooliganism.



After the midterm elections, President Biden will announce that he is not running for president. In anticipation of this, potential candidates for the nomination will begin to make themselves obvious no later than the third quarter of 2022.



Despite the propaganda, growth in global sales of SUVs will be greater than the growth in global sales of electric vehicles.



The NCAA swimming finals in March will be overwhelmed by questions about the fairness of allowing a biological male (University of Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas) to compete as a woman.



The public health community will acknowledge that the “vaccines” are not in fact “vaccines” that preclude transmission or uptake of the virus, but rather are therapeutics. At some point, that might lead to people being rational about a highly contagious respiratory virus that, eventually, is going to infect everyone.

2022년에 대해 생각해보자 마이클 매케나(칼럼니스트) 요기 베라의 충고성 발언을 염두에 두고 2022년에 대해 생각해보자. 11월 선거에서 공화당이 하원과 상원에서 다수 의석( 하원 약 255석, 상원 약 52석)을 차지할 것이다. 현재 주지사 직에서 27대 23으로 우위를 차지하고 있는 공화당은 연방선거에서 이기는 반면 2022년에 치러지는 36개주 주지사 직 가운데 2석을 잃을 것이다. 공화당 차기 대통령 선거 후보로 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 필연적이란 분위기는 그의 지지 입장 표명으로 되레 약해질 것이다. 트럼프의 지지를 받는 출마자 일부는 패배할 것이고, 일부는 곤경에 빠질 것이며, 나아가 자기네 후원자를 곤란하게 만들 것이다. 중간선거 뒤에 하원의장 낸시 펠로시가 은퇴를 발표할 것이다. 항상 그렇듯이 약세는 도발을 유도한다. 러시아나 중국 혹은 두 나라 모두 국제적인 폭력행위에 박차를 가할 것이다. 중간선거 후 바이든 대통령은 대선에 출마하지 않을 것이라고 발표할 것이다. 이것을 예상하는 잠재적인 지명 후보자들은 늦어도 2022년 3분기까지는 두각을 드러내기 시작할 것이다. 선전에도 불구하고 세계적인 스포츠유틸리티차량의 판매 신장은 전기 차량의 세계적 판매량 신장보다 클 것이다. 미국대학체육협회의 3월 수영 결승전은 펜실베이니아 대학교의 리사 토머스 같은 생물학적 남성이 여성으로 경쟁하는 것을 허용하는 것이 공정한가에 대한 이의 제기에 휩싸일 것이다. 공공보건계는 여러 가지 ‘백신’이 바이러스의 전파나 흡수를 막는다는 의미의 백신이 아니고 사실상 ‘치료제’라는 것을 인정하게 될 것이다. 어느 시점에 이르면, 그런 인정은 사람들이 결국 모든 사람을 감염시키게 될 고도로 전염력이 강한 호흡기 바이러스에 대해 합리적인 생각을 하도록 유도할 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

