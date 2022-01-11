Russian President Vladimir Putin has a clear goal - weaken the U.S. relative to Russia. Watch what he does recently.



By the end of the Trump administration, the U.S. had overtaken Russia in oil production, but even so Russia still produces twice as much oil per capita as the U.S. Oil and gas exports are the key sources of foreign exchange for Russia, accounting for 60 percent of their exports and about 30 percent of GDP.



Mr. Putin needs to do everything in his power to keep oil and gas prices high and expand Russian exports. Oil prices were relatively high during the first decade of Putin’s reign, but they have been relatively low for the last decade, until this year.



The Putin administration was greatly concerned about the fracking revolution taking place in the U. S. and elsewhere. To slow or stop fracking, the Russians poured money into U.S. environmental groups, which took up the anti-fracking mantra.



Former President Trump was a disaster for Mr. Putin, in that he put in a series of policies to greatly encourage expanded oil and gas production in the U.S., which resulted in much lower prices - both in the U.S. and globally - and the U.S. becoming a major oil exporter.



President Biden, on the other hand, has immediately killed the Keystone XL pipeline. Mr. Biden has also restored many regulations on the production of oil and gas, including fracking.



All of this causes the price of oil and gas to rise and also greatly benefits Mr. Putin.



Mr. Putin may well say to Mr. Biden , “I am happy as long as you continue to weaken the American economy and make Russia richer.”

푸틴은 분명한 목표를 가지고 있다 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴은 분명한 목표를 가지고 있다. 즉 러시아와 비교하여 미국을 약화시키는 것이다. 최근에 그가 하는 행동을 주시하라. 트럼프 행정부 말기에 미국은 석유 생산에서 러시아를 추월했으나 그럼에도 불구하고 러시아의 인구 1인당 석유 생산량이 여전히 미국의 2배다. 석유와 천연가스 수출은 러시아 수출의 60%와 국내총생산 약 30%를 차지하며 외환의 주된 원천이다. 푸틴은 석유와 천연가스 가격을 높게 유지하고 러시아의 수출을 확대하기 위해 자기 권력 범위 내의 모든 조치를 취할 필요가 있다. 푸틴 정권의 처음 10년 동안은 석유 가격이 비교적 높았으나 올해까지 나중의 10년 동안은 비교적 낮았다. 푸틴 행정부는 미국 및 여타 지역에서 일어나고 있는 셰일가스 추출 기술인 수압 파쇄 공법 혁명을 크게 우려했다. 파쇄 공법을 늦추거나 중지시키기 위해서 러시아는 미국의 여러 환경단체에 돈을 쏟아부었고 이들 단체는 파쇄 공법에 반대하는 구호를 주문처럼 계속했다. 트럼프 전 미국 대통령은 미국 내의 석유 및 천연가스 생산 확대를 대대적으로 장려하는 일련의 정책을 도입하여 결과적으로 미국과 세계 양자의 석유 가격을 크게 낮추고 미국이 주요 석유 수출국이 되도록 한 점에서 푸틴에게는 재앙이었다. 반면에 바이든 대통령은 키스톤 XL 송유관을 즉각 취소했다. 또한 바이든은 석유 및 천연가스 생산에 대한 다수의 규제를 되살렸는데 여기에는 파쇄 공법이 포함된다. 이 모든 조치가 석유 및 천연가스 가격의 상승과 푸틴에게 큰 이익을 주는 원인이 되었다. 푸틴이 바이든에게 이렇게 말해도 무리가 아니다. “당신이 계속 미국 경제를 약화시키고 러시아를 부유하게 만드는 한 나는 행복하다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △overtake:추월하다 △account for:차지하다

