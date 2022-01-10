[WT논평] Positive COVID-19 tests are way up (2)

When we look at statistics from the first full week of Omicron infections in the United States, nearly 80% of the patients had had a full series of a COVID-19 vaccine.



About a third had received a booster dose. The statistical bottom line? The first CDC report on the Omicron variant in the US shows vaccination does not protect people against contracting the infection.



Since that first week, the number of cases has jumped into the hundreds of thousands. That is a scary number unless you look at the actual impact.



How many people have died in America from the Omicron variant? One. A man in his 50s with underlying health conditions has been the only reported Omicron death.



Statistically speaking, one person out of a half-million infections is hardly worth closing down businesses, schools and the holidays. In fact, the CDC Covid Response Team reported “The most commonly reported symptoms were cough, fatigue, and congestion or runny nose.”



The Statens Serum Institute in Denmark issued results of an early study they have done on Omicron and according to their report of the people who tested positive between November 22 and December 15, Omicron cases were three times less likely to be admitted to hospital than cases with other variants.



If those studies and the ratio of infections to deaths in the United States both hold steady, Omicron may actually be a bit of good news.



An overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases in America are Omicron. If Omicron is the “wave” we face in the coming months, perhaps America and the world will be spared the flood of “severe illness and death”.

코로나 확진자 수가 늘고 있다 (2) 팀 콘스탄틴(칼럼니스트) 미국에서 오미크론 감염이 시작되고 첫 1주 동안 나온 통계 수치를 들여다보면 환자의 거의 80%가 코로나19 백신을 절차대로 전부 맞았다. 대략 3분의 1은 추가접종을 받았다. 이런 통계의 결론은 무엇인가. 미국 내 오미크론 변이에 관한 질병통제센터(CDC)의 최초 보고서는 백신 접종이 사람들을 오미크론 감염으로부터 보호하지 못한다는 사실을 보여준다. 최초의 일주일 이후 환자 수는 수십만명으로 급격하게 늘었다. 독자가 실제 영향을 들여다보지 않을 경우 그것은 무서운 숫자다. 오미크론 변이로 인한 미국 내 사망자 수는 얼마나 될까. 한 명이다. 건강상의 몇 가지 기저질환이 있는 50대 남성이 오미크론으로 인해 사망한 것으로 보고된 유일한 사례다. 통계에 입각해 말한다면, 감염자 50만명 중 1명은 직장 출근과 학교 등교 및 휴일 활동을 중단할 정도의 가치가 거의 없다. 실제로 CDC의 코로나 대응팀은 이렇게 보고했다. “가장 흔히 보고되는 증상은 기침, 피로, 소화불량 혹은 콧물이었다.” 덴마크의 국립혈청연구소는 오미크론에 대해 실시했던 한 가지 초기 연구 결과를 발표했는데, 11월22일과 12월15일 사이에 확진 판정을 받은 사람들에 관한 그들의 보고서에 따르면 오미크론 환자들은 다른 변이들보다 입원할 가능성이 3배 낮았다. 만약 그런 일련의 연구와 미국 내 감염자 사망 비율 양자에 변동이 없을 경우 오미크론은 사실상 어느 정도 좋은 소식일지도 모른다. 미국 내 코로나19 신규 환자의 압도적인 다수가 오미크론 환자다. 만약 오미크론이 우리가 앞으로 몇 달 동안 직면하게 되는 ‘대세’일 경우 아마도 미국과 세계는 ‘위중증과 사망’의 피해를 입지 않을 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △series: 연속, 시리즈 △scary: 무서운, 겁나는 △health condition: 건강문제, 건강상태 △congestion: 소화불량 △runny nose: 콧물 △hold : 유지하다 △steady: 고정적인, 변함없는 △wave: 급증, 물결 △be spared: 해를 입지 않다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]