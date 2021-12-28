[WT논평] Biden’s failures project a sense of weakness

Mr. Biden’s failures project a sense of weakness in the world. Former Secretary Gates said as much earlier this year when he declared that Russia and China are more aggressive because they believe the United States is weak.



As we remember the 2,402 Americans killed 80 years ago at Pearl Harbor, it is important to review the climate in 1941. The Japanese wanted to establish their power in the Pacific and targeted Hawaii to neuter the influence of the United States. They assumed that a surprise attack would cripple our forces and push America into retreat.



World War II was well underway by December 7, 1941. Isolationism was the prevailing thought in the country, and the Japanese misread that as a sign of weakness. The attacks forced the United States into the war.



Six months later, the turning point of the Pacific was the Battle of Midway. There, American service members showed that, while the government’s leadership might have been weak and ill-prepared before the attacks on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. military was ready to fight back.



We need to show the rest of the world that even if Joe Biden is a weak, bumbling fool, the American people are not. We are strong and filled with resolve.



Russian leader Vladimir Putin is prepared to move. He has staged 175,000 troops on the border of Ukraine. He wants it. Historians see similarities with Hitler invading Poland in 1939 at the start of World War II.



As President Ronald Reagan advocated, peace comes through strength. His Peace Dividend lasted well through the 1990s. He avoided war because our enemies were afraid to take us on. Now, they see the opposite with the Biden administration.

바이든의 실패는 약하다는 느낌을 준다 스콧 워커(칼럼니스트) 바이든의 실패는 세계에서 약하다는 느낌을 준다. 게이츠 전 장관은 러시아와 중국이 미국이 약하다고 믿기 때문에 더욱 공격적이라고 선언했던 올해 초에 그렇게 말했다. 80년 전 진주만에서 살해당한 2402명의 미국인들을 우리가 기억할 때 1941년의 분위기를 재검토하는 것이 중요하다. 일본인들은 태평양에서 자기네 세력을 구축하기를 원했고 미국의 영향력을 무력화하기 위해서 하와이를 표적으로 삼았다. 그들은 기습공격이 우리의 군사력에 심각한 손상을 주고 미국을 밀어붙여 후퇴하도록 만들 것으로 추정했다. 1941년 12월7일 당시 제2차 세계대전이 한창 진행 중이었고 고립주의가 미국 전역에 팽배했으며 일본인들은 그것을 약함의 징표로 잘못 해석했다. 진주만 공격이 미국을 전쟁으로 몰아넣었다. 6개월 후 태평양의 전환점은 미드웨이 전투였다. 진주만 공격에 앞서 정부의 지도력이 나약하고 대비를 못했을지 모르나 미군은 반격할 용의가 있음을 그곳에서 미국 군인들은 보여주었다. 조 바이든이 나약하고 갈팡질팡하는 멍청이일지라도 미국 국민은 그렇지 않다는 것을 우리가 여타 세계에 보여줄 필요가 있다. 우리는 강하며 결의에 차 있다. 러시아 지도자 블라디미르 푸틴은 움직일 준비가 되어 있다. 그는 우크라이나 국경에 17만5000명의 병력을 배치했다. 그는 우크라이나를 원한다. 제2차 세계대전 개시 때 폴란드를 침공한 히틀러와 여러 가지 비슷한 점을 역사가들은 보고 있다. 로널드 레이건 대통령은 평화가 힘을 통해 실현된다는 점을 옹호했다. 그의 평화 배당은 1990년대 내내 지속되었다. 우리의 적들이 우리와 대결하기를 두려워했기 때문에 그는 전쟁을 피했다. 지금 바이든 행정부의 경우 그들은 정반대로 보고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △project:보여주다, 나타내다 △sense:느낌, 의식 △as much:-과 동일한 것

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]