[WT논평] China is building a naval base in the Atlantic Ocean

Look how different the world appears after Donald Trump left office. For the first time, China is building a naval base in the Atlantic Ocean, off the African coast. Beijing is also ratcheting military flights over Taiwan and threatening to invade the democratic island nation.



Mr. Biden’s response is to announce that he will not send government officials to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. That isn’t likely to put fear into the heart of President Xi Jinping. Iran appears to be proceeding with its program to build nuclear weapons.



As a Wall Street Journal editorial accurately put it: “The Biden administration’s problem is that it came into office believing that the main threat to world stability was Donald Trump.”



Mr. Biden weakened Mr. Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran’s nuclear program and has put nothing but diplomatic entreaties in its place.



Rogue regimes only engage in “diplomacy” if they think they can pick the pocket of their adversary.



The West too often believes everyone wants to be like us. If that were true, wouldn’t they already be more like us?



Evil must be opposed, or it grows in nations, as well as in individuals. Criminals naturally see weakness as an opportunity to loot and kill, fearing few, if any, consequences.



If Mr. Putin invades Ukraine, if China invades Taiwan, if Iran finishes a nuclear bomb, if North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un decides to move against South Korea, all of them may see this as the ideal opportunity to engage in behavior they might think twice about if America had a strong president.



Leaders of “evil empires” feel emboldened when they conclude they will not be effectively opposed by the “strongest nation in the world.”

중국이 대서양에 해군기지를 건설 중이다 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 도널드 트럼프가 직위에서 물러난 후 세상이 얼마나 달라져 보이는지 보라. 처음으로 중국이 아프리카 해안의 대서양에 해군기지를 건설하고 있다. 중국은 또한 대만에 대한 군사비행을 단계적으로 늘리고 이 민주적인 섬나라를 침공하겠다고 협박한다. 2022 베이징올림픽에 정부 관리들을 보내지 않겠다는 것이 바이든의 대응이다. 그것은 시진핑 국가주석에게 공포심을 불어넣을 가능성이 없다. 이란은 핵무기를 구축하는 자국의 계획을 계속 진행하는 것으로 보인다. 월스트리트저널의 사설이 정확하게 표현한 바와 같이 “바이든 행정부의 문제는, 도널드 트럼프가 세계의 안정에 대한 주된 위협이라 생각하고 취임한 것이다.” 바이든은 이란 핵 계획에 맞서서 트럼프가 벌인 최대 압박 운동을 약화시켰으며, 그 자리에 외교적인 일련의 간청만을 집어넣었다. 불량국가들은 자기네 적의 주머니를 털 수 있다고 생각할 경우에만 ‘외교’에 참여한다. 서방세계는 모든 사람이 우리처럼 되기를 원한다고 너무 자주 생각한다. 만약 그런 믿음이 사실이라면 그들이 이미 우리와 더 비슷해졌어야 하지 않을까. 악에는 대항해야 하며 그러지 않으면 악은 개인들은 물론이고 국가들 안에서 커진다. 천성적으로 범죄자들은, 있다손 치더라도 결과를 별로 두려워하지 않고 상대방의 나약함을 약탈하고 죽이는 기회로 본다. 만약 푸틴이 우크라이나를 침공하고 중국이 대만을 침공하며, 이란이 핵폭탄을 완성하고 북한의 독재자 김정은이 한국을 향해서 진격할 경우 그들은 모두 이것을, 만약 미국에 강력한 대통령이 존재할 경우 두 번 생각했을지도 모를 행동을 벌이는 이상적인 기회로 생각할 가능성이 있다. ‘악의 제국들’의 지도자들은 “세계에서 가장 강력한 나라가” 사실상 반대하지 않으리라고 결론을 내릴 때 대담해지는 기분을 느낀다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

