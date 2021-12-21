[WT논평] To apply medieval Islamic laws

The Islamist movement, which seeks to apply medieval Islamic laws and build a worldwide caliphate, has expanded massively in the past half-century. It now, however, faces a significant and growing counter-movement, especially in Muslim-majority countries.

Increasing numbers of Muslims, spurred by shocks like the fall of Kabul, fear and reject this radical version of Islam. Awareness of the anti-Islamist surge has been largely limited to those directly involved, but it deserves to be much better known.

Anti-Islamism comprises four complementary trends. Going from quietest to most radical, they are: Moderate Islam, irreligiosity, apostasy, and conversion to other religions.

Husni Mubarak’s 30-year police state so consistently accommodated Islamists that Egyptians dared not oppose them. His fall from power in 2011 finally permitted an open expression of views, which the one-year Islamist rule of Mohamed Morsi further galvanized.

The results have been hyperbolically anti-Islamist, as seen by street attacks on Muslim Brotherhood-appearing men, by women discarding the hijab, and the immense popularity of scathingly anti-Islamist figures.

Younger Turks are adopting non-Islamic ways. Survey research by Volkan Ertit found that the sacred had less influence regarding belief in supernatural beings, clothing that reveals body shape, premarital flirtation, non-marital sex, and homosexuality.

In Saudi Arabia, flat-out rejection of Islam “is spreading like wildfire,” says a Saudi refugee. The WIN/Gallup survey found that “convinced atheists” make up 5% of the population in Saudi Arabia.

The monarchy has responded by partially acquiescing to such sentiments, opening the country to many modern ways.

중세 이슬람 법의 적용 대니얼 파이프스(중동포럼 총재) 현대 세계에 중세 이슬람의 법을 적용하고 세계적인 이슬람 지배국가 건설을 모색하는 이슬람주의 운동은 지난 반세기 동안 대대적으로 확장되었다. 그러나 지금 이슬람주의 운동은 점증하는 상당한 반대운동에 직면해 있는데, 특히 무슬림이 다수 거주하는 여러 나라에서 그렇다. 카불 함락 같은 충격적인 일련의 사태에 자극을 받고 이슬람의 과격한 형태를 두려워하며 거부하는 무슬림의 수가 늘어나고 있다. 반이슬람주의 운동의 급격한 증가에 대한 인식은 직접 관련된 나라들에 주로 국한되어 왔으나 좀 더 많이 알릴 가치가 있다. 반이슬람주의 운동은 4가지 상호보완적인 추세를 포함한다. 가장 조용한 경우부터 가장 과격한 경우에 이르는 반이슬람주의 운동에는 온건한 이슬람, 불경행위, 배교, 다른 각종 종교로의 개종이 있다. 호스니 무바라크의 30년 경찰국가가 일관되게 이슬람주의를 수용한 결과 이집트인들은 그에 반대할 엄두를 내지 못했다. 2011년 무바라크의 실각으로 마침내 다양한 견해의 공개적인 표현이 허용되었고, 이는 모하메드 모르시의 이슬람주의 통치 1년에 의해 더욱 활기를 띠게 되었다. 그 결과는, 무슬림 형제단 회원으로 보이는 남자들을 거리에서 공격하고 여자들이 히잡을 벗어던지며 이슬람주의에 가차 없이 반대하는 사람들이 엄청난 인기를 끄는 것과 같은 과도한 반이슬람주의 현상이다. 터키의 청년들은 비이슬람적인 행동방식을 채택하고 있다. 볼칸 에르티트의 여론조사는 초자연적인 존재에 대한 신앙과 신체 형태를 드러내는 옷 및 혼전의 남녀 간 애정행각과 혼외의 성관계 및 동성애와 관련하여 성스러운 전통의 영향력이 줄었음을 발견했다. 사우디아라비아에서는 이슬람에 대한 완전 거부가 “들불처럼 번지고 있다”고 한 사우디 피난민이 말한다. 이 군주국가는 자국을 다수의 현대적인 생활방식에 개방하는 가운데 그런 일련의 정서를 부분적으로 묵인하는 조치로 대응하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

