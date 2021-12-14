[WT논평] America would defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden has said that America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack. His staff said that our policy toward China ― “strategic ambiguity” ― hasn’t changed.



The Biden administration’s actions belie those words. Mr. Biden has changed our policy toward China and Taiwan and the methods and means by which we are able to deal with each of them. The evidence is in at least two parts.



First, China is buying enough Iranian oil ― in defiance of US sanctions ― to reportedly keep the Iranian economy afloat. That means China is subsidizing Iran’s aggression across the Middle East. Yet Mr. Biden is taking no action to sanction or otherwise penalize China for buying Iran’s oil.



To Mr. Biden, both China and Iran are too fearsome to attempt any action that might inconvenience either. It’s an appeasement, weakening our policies on both China and Iran.



Second, China’s military is undergoing major transformative growth. In part, it is being redesigned to prevent our forces from being able to intervene in any attack on Taiwan, Japan, India or Australia.



We are sleepwalking while China and Russia are building new weapon systems against some of which, like its hypersonic missiles, we have no defense.



Our forces need a bottom-up review of what threats we face and what means we have to deal with them now and twenty years from now.



Mr. Biden is not willing to face these challenges. He does not seem to care.



In Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, serious people with deadly intent are making use of our negligence.

미국은 대만을 방어할 것이다 제드 배빈 (전 미국 국방부 부차관) 조 바이든 대통령은 중국의 공격에 맞서 대만을 방어할 것이라고 말했다. 그의 보좌진은 미국의 대중 정책, 즉 ‘전략적 모호성’은 변하지 않았다고 말했다. 바이든 행정부가 취한 일련의 행동은 그런 말들이 거짓임을 드러낸다. 바이든은 중국과 대만에 대한 미국의 정책과 양자에 대처할 수 있는 방법과 수단을 바꾸었다. 그 증거는 적어도 두 가지 부분에 존재한다. 첫째, 전해진 바에 따르면 중국은 미국의 각종 제재조치를 위반하면서 이란의 경제가 침몰하지 않도록 유지시키기에 충분한 이란 석유를 구입하고 있다. 그것은 이란이 중동 전역에서 벌이는 침략행위의 자금을 중국이 대 주는 것을 의미한다. 그러나 바이든은 이란 석유를 구입하는 중국을 제재하거나 달리 처벌하는 행동을 취하지 않고 있다. 바이든으로서는 중국과 이란 둘 다 너무 두려워서 역시 불편할 가능성이 있는 어떤 행동도 시도하지 못한다. 그것은 유화적인 태도로서 중국과 이란 양자에 대한 미국의 각종 정책을 약화시킨다. 둘째, 중국의 군사력은 대대적인 환골탈태의 성장을 거치고 있다. 부분적으로, 중국의 군사력은 대만과 일본, 인도, 호주에 대한 어떤 공격에 미군이 개입할 수 없도록 막기 위해 다시 설계되고 있다. 중국과 러시아가 새로운 무기체계를 구축하고 있는 가운데 미국은 몽유병 증세를 보이고 있다. 극초음속 미사일 같은 신무기체계의 일부는 방어할 수단이 없다. 미국의 군사력은 현재 및 앞으로 20년 동안 어떤 위협에 미국이 직면해 있고, 그에 대처할 어떤 수단을 보유하고 있는지 세세한 재검토를 할 필요가 있다. 바이든은 이런 벅찬 과제와 맞설 뜻이 없다. 그는 개의치 않는 듯하다. 러시아, 중국, 북한에는 진지한 사람들이 살기등등한 자세로 미국의 태만을 이용하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △in defiance of-: ∼를 무시하고 △keep afloat: 가라앉지 않게 하다 △fearsome: 무시무시한 △sleepwalk: 몽유병 증세를 보이다

