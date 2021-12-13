[WT논평] To declare an end to the Korean War (2)

The regime has long emphasized that a peace declaration could never be a bargaining chip for getting its nuclear weapons.



A peace declaration would be a feel-good diplomatic gesture, an empty promise based on dangerous naivete that did nothing to improve the security situation on the Korean Peninsula. It would only provide a vague hope of improving inter-Korean relations and persuading Pyongyang to less belligerent behavior.



There is a real downside, however, to this simplistic, non-binding diplomatic gesture. A peace declaration could have serious negative consequences for alliance security by creating a false sense of security.



Declaring peace prior to addressing the real threat to peace ― North Korea’s nuclear and conventional forces ― could generate a domino-effect advocacy for prematurely reducing U.S. deterrence and defense capabilities that protect America’s allies in the region.



North Korea’s continued refusal to engage in dialogue should not induce the U.S. and South Korea to rush to yet another bad agreement with Pyongyang. The Korean landscape is already littered with the detritus of failed and broken pacts.



The Kim regime habitually violated the Korean War armistice, the 1991 inter-Korean pledge not to use force or armed aggression against each other, and numerous denuclearization agreements. That does not bode well for regime compliance to yet another agreement.



In addition, the United States has provided non-hostility declarations and promises not to attack North Korea with either conventional or nuclear weapons.



Those declarations had no impact on Pyongyang’s aggressive behavior or production of nuclear weapons. There is no evidence that a peace declaration would have any greater effect on North Korean behavior than those previous efforts.

한국전쟁의 종전선언 (2) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 연구원) 북한 정권은 평화 선언이 자국 핵무기를 얻기 위한 협상카드가 결코 될 수 없다고 오랫동안 강조해 왔다. 평화 선언은 기분 좋은 외교적 제스처이며 한반도의 안보 상황을 조금도 개선하지 못하는 위험하고 순진한 생각에 기초한 공허한 약속이 될 것이다. 평화 선언은 남북관계를 개선하고 평양이 호전적 행동을 줄이도록 설득할 것이라는 막연한 희망만을 줄 것이다. 그러나 이처럼 지나치게 단순화되고 구속력이 없는 외교적 제스처에는 진정으로 불리한 면이 있다. 평화 선언은 거짓된 안보인식을 만들어냄으로써 동맹의 안보에 심각하게 부정적인 각종 결과를 초래할 수 있다. 북한의 핵무기 및 재래식무기와 같은 평화에 대한 진정한 위협을 처리하기에 앞선 평화 선언은 역내의 미국 동맹국들을 보호하는 미국의 억지력과 방위 역량의 때 이른 축소에 대한 도미노 효과를 지닌 옹호를 야기할 수 있다. 북한의 계속적인 대화 참여 거부가 미국과 한국이 또다시 평양과 좋지 못한 합의를 서두르도록 유도해서는 안 된다. 이미 한반도의 상황에는 실패하고 깨어진 일련의 협정이 쓰레기처럼 어지럽게 널려 있다. 김정은 정권은 정전협정과 서로 간의 무력 사용 및 무력 침공을 금지한 1991년 남북 약속, 그리고 수많은 비핵화 합의를 상습적으로 위반했다. 그런 상황은 또 다른 합의 준수를 위한 좋은 징조가 아니다. 그에 덧붙여 미국은 재래식무기나 핵무기로 북한을 공격하지 않겠다는 여러 가지 비적대적인 선언과 공약을 제공했다. 그러한 일련의 선언은 평양의 침략적인 행동이나 혹은 핵무기 생산에 아무런 영향을 미치지 못했다. 평화 선언이 북한의 행동에 그런 과거의 노력보다 더 큰 영향을 미칠 것이란 증거는 어디에도 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

